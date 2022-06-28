Princess Beatrice's Glastonbury Festival Look Is a Lesson in Casual Summer Dressing

Princess Beatrice isn't going to let such a small detail as "being a royal" stop her from having fun, OK?

She and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi lived it up over the weekend at England's most legendary music festival, Glastonbury , which is world-famous for both its legendary lineups and for its enviable fashion moments.

Beatrice didn't go for a Coachella-ready dazzling 'fit while attending the festival on Sunday, but she did go for a very cute, very casual, and decently affordable ensemble that you can copy for your festival dressing needs, should you wish to.

In photos published by the Daily Mail , Beatrice can be seen enjoying some festival food in a cardboard container. She's rocking a denim shirt dress by River Island , a black bomber jacket by H&M , a black Rebecca Minkoff Mini MAC purse , and white sneakers by Thousand Fell . You can shop her look below.

River Island Blue Denim Mini Shirt Dress

H&M Oversized Bomber Jacket

Thousand Fell Lace-Up W

Rebecca Minkoff Mini MAC Convertible Cross-Body Handbag

The Mapelli Mozzis were also spotted enjoying some musical events on Saturday at Glastonbury , when the princess wore an olive green button-up jacket dress paired with the same Rebecca Minkoff handbag.

Beatrice has established herself as something of a force in fashion in recent months, most notably when she attended the Alice + Olivia London flagship store opening in a white tweed ensemble from the label.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett / Getty)

She also stunned in a blue and white floral dress from Reformation at the Chelsea Flower Show last month . Can't wait to see what looks she comes up with next!

(Image credit: Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty)

