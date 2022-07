Kristina Marie Oleksy, age 50, of Zeeland, has gone home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 20, 2022. Kristina was a bold and bright soul. Kristina enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, listening to music, reading her Bible, and enjoying the sun anywhere she went. She loved the Lord, had such large compassion for others, and was always the life of the party. She will be missed dearly.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO