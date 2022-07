One of the wildest games in years in MLS took place Wednesday night, as NYCFC and FC Cincinnati played to a bonkers 4-4 draw. FC Cincinnati stormed out to a 3-0 lead, with Lucho Acosta opening the scoring in the 15th minute before Brenner—who just scored his first league goal of 2022 on the weekend—bagged a brace in a six-minute span, striking in the 24th and 30th minutes, and that second goal was something special. What a finish by Brenner! 😱 His second of the night, and @fccincinnati have three goals in the first half. pic.twitter.com/b2mrNwIAqJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 30, 2022 As...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO