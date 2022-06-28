As free agency draws closer to starting, two teams have drawn their line in the sand when it comes to center Deandre Ayton.
We're merely days away from the start of free agency, and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is ready to test the market as a restricted free agent.
Ayton's future in Phoenix is yet to be determined. General manager James Jones was insistent Ayton was very much a part of the team's future following the NBA Draft:
"Nothing has changed on our end," said Jones. "We haven't said anything different. DA remains a huge part of what we do and he's a free agent. So we'll talk about free agency when that time comes, but that hasn't changed. I think you hear his teammates. They echo the same sentiment that we have. This team is a really good team and we're going to keep it together."
Obviously, the Suns are not obligated to retain Ayton, especially if he truly seeks the max contract he's likely to garner elsewhere.
Numerous teams have found themselves heavily reported in the mix, although two squads have cooled down their interest in recent days:
Momentum for Two Teams Slows on Deandre Ayton
The Miami Heat may be pulling a Kobe Bryant-era Lakers move and signing a guy who prominently feuded with their star player. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the Heat are considering a possible free-agent move for Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Kevin Durant may already have his exit plan all mapped out. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Thursday that the former MVP Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination. Durant, 33, has been with the Brooklyn Nets for the last three seasons but is reportedly...
After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
In response to everybody who thinks that Scottie Pippen is old and bitter these days, his son would probably say … that you are exactly right. Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of the Hall of Fame forward, threw some shade at his dad on Tuesday. Scotty, who recently signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked if he had recently played one-on-one with his father. The younger Pippen replied that it had been at least a couple of years because his dad stopped playing with him.
As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
The biggest non-surprise in basketball has taken place as Russell Westbrook finally has been confirmed to be picking up his $47.1 million player option to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-23 season. This makes Russ the second-highest earner from their playing contract in the league behind Stephen Curry.
Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson has broken down in tears after seeing fellow WNBA player Brittney Griner in handcuffs while at a court in Russia. Photos did the rounds earlier this week that showed the clearly-distressed two-time Olympic gold medalist being escorted to the courtroom by Russian guards.
The Golden State Warriors are probably one of the most closely knitted teams in the NBA. The core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has been playing together for years. In their journey together, the Dubs have won four rings in the last eight seasons. One of the...
There's no worse-kept secret than the New York Knicks' interest in signing Jalen Brunson. However, he's reportedly not the only star guard they're pursuing this summer. According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have also "expressed interest" in acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. The Knicks have cleared considerable...
The Los Angeles Lakers can be considered an unmitigated disaster last season because they failed to reach the heights expected of them despite having a trio of superstar players. The stars did not fit together, and there was absolutely no defense played by most members of the roster. As expected, head coach Frank Vogel was made the scapegoat and was fired during the offseason. Looking ahead to the 2022-2023 season, the Lakers seem to be going forward with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis at the core. The difference is that there is a new head coach in Darvin Ham who will lead the charge.
The Los Angeles Lakers have added Juan Toscano-Anderson to their roster in free agency. Toscano-Anderson is a 6-foot-6 wing who played for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors this past season. In three pro seasons, his 3-point shooting accuracy has fluctuated. He shot just 32.2 percent from beyond the arc...
As we approach the free agency period in the NBA offseason, teams will be finalizing their strategies on how they plan to tackle this extremely crucial phase of the year. Free agency can make or break teams in a flash, and while the Golden State Warriors aren't quite in that position, they still have their priorities sorted out for the summer.
On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks made a notable trade with the Detroit Pistons. According to a report from ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are trading former No. 6 overall pick Nerlens Noel. The Knicks are also sending Alec Burks, several picks and cash to incentivize the Detroit Pistons to accept the trade.
The New York Knicks remain focused on shedding salary for free agency. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Knicks have had "exploratory discussions" about sending center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers. Although Noel hasn't lived up to expectations as the No. 6 pick in 2013, he emerged as...
If you’re a Utah Jazz fan, you may want to skip the opening slide of this article. Odds are, you’ve heard everything we have to say already. However, NBA fans, pay attention. The Jazz appear to be on the verge of collapse. They suffered a disappointing first-round exit...
The New York Knicks are looking to make major changes to their roster in the 2022 offseason. They have already moved four players out of the team to create cap space to sign Jalen Brunson. In addition, they will have to make additional moves to fill out their roster spots and add depth for a playoff push next season.
