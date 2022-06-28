As free agency draws closer to starting, two teams have drawn their line in the sand when it comes to center Deandre Ayton.

We're merely days away from the start of free agency, and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is ready to test the market as a restricted free agent.

Ayton's future in Phoenix is yet to be determined. General manager James Jones was insistent Ayton was very much a part of the team's future following the NBA Draft:

"Nothing has changed on our end," said Jones. "We haven't said anything different. DA remains a huge part of what we do and he's a free agent. So we'll talk about free agency when that time comes, but that hasn't changed. I think you hear his teammates. They echo the same sentiment that we have. This team is a really good team and we're going to keep it together."

Obviously, the Suns are not obligated to retain Ayton, especially if he truly seeks the max contract he's likely to garner elsewhere.

Numerous teams have found themselves heavily reported in the mix, although two squads have cooled down their interest in recent days:

Momentum for Two Teams Slows on Deandre Ayton

Detroit Pistons All roads pointed towards Deandre Ayton potentially landing in Detroit after the Pistons managed to clear $20 million in cap space heading into the NBA draft. However, Detroit rung in a favorable draft haul which included big man Jalen Duren, leaving some doubt on printing Ayton jerseys in the Motor City. The Athletic 's James L. Edwards III wrote a great, insightful piece into Detroit's draft night and how things went perfectly to plan for the Pistons: "The Pistons now move into the next phase of their “restoration” with one of the more intriguing young cores in the NBA — Cade Cunningham, Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Duren — as well as enough cap space to make a run at a max-level player. However, while all signs have pointed to Detroit making a serious run at Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton over the last few days, that appears less likely after the Pistons walked away with two of the players highest on the organization’s big board," said Edwards. "Per sources, Detroit is eager to continue to build back toward playoff contention with the aforementioned young core, and the Pistons are expected to use the majority of their remaining cap space to add multiple veteran pieces rather than just one big swing this offseason, per sources. "For the last 48 hours, it appeared that landing Ayton would be Plan A for Detroit. Acquiring the additional $20 million in cap space created an opportunity for the Pistons to put the fear into any team with a blue-chip restricted free agent. In all actuality, though, the events on Thursday signal the Ayton route being Plan B. "Plan A manifested in Brooklyn, when Ivey unexpectedly slid to the Pistons and they found a way to get back into the lottery to add Duren. Per sources, this was the best-case scenario." Now, the Pistons are expected to pursue other options in free agency.

Atlanta Hawks The Hawks have been linked to Ayton for quite some time, but more so as trade partners in a potential sign-and-trade for Phoenix's center. Some believe the Suns' best option in a package for Ayton would be Hawks center Clint Capela. While there is still interest in Atlanta acquiring Ayton, it'd have to be for less than a max contract according to The Athletic 's Chris Kirschner: "The Hawks could still pursue Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in free agency. Sources tell The Athletic that the Hawks’ interest in the 23-year-old would be contingent on landing him for less than a max contract. That may not be an option, as the Pistons, who have the cap space for a max contract, are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of Ayton in free agency," said Kirschner, who also added there was "a sense of disappointment" the Hawks didn't make a splash move during the draft. Ayton is very much looking for max money, and if Atlanta truly sticks to their guns by not opening the checkbook enough, you may be able to count the Hawks completely out of the race unless Ayton is desperately searching for a new home.

