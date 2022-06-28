ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Opts Into Final Year of Brooklyn Nets Contract

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MgKb_0gOVIlqp00

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has elected to opt into the last year of his current contract.

After a week of buildup, the chatter surrounding Kyrie Irving has taken on a much different tune. After a thunderous volume of reports, rumors, and speculation about whether or not Kyrie would push for a sign-and-trade to the Lakers, one of the most puzzling superstars in the NBA is staying in Brooklyn (for now).

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Nets guard put all of the speculation to rest in the most Kyrie possible:

“Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.”

The Athletic's Shams Charania confirmed the news as well.

Kyrie had until Wednesday to decide whether or not to pick up his $36.5M option with the Nets, apparently, Irving was ready to end the suspense with days to spare.

Now that Irving has opted in, he and the Nets can no longer pursue sign-and-trade options. It had been previously reported that there was an "expectation" that the seven-time All-Star would explore sign-and-trade options . There was also a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi that the Lakers were the lone team interested in acquiring Kyrie in a sign-and-trade situation.

The Lakers are exactly where they were last Monday when it was reported by Charania that the Nets and Kyrie were at an "impasse" with talks regarding a contract extension and that if a deal couldn't be reached, Irving wanted to find a way to the a trio of teams that included the Lakers.

LA would now have to trade for Kyrie to get him in purple and gold and by all accounts, the Nets have little to no interest in executing a trade that would land Russell Westbrook in Brooklyn.

The Lakers will now have to continue on the path they were always on - improving their team with their limited cap space in NBA free agency.

Free agency officially begins on Thursday at 6PM ET.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Kyrie Irving
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’

After months of detainment in Russia, Brittney Griner is finally going to receive a trial Friday. Experts of Russian law told T.J. Quinn of ESPN that the situation is very bleak and that the WNBA star will almost certainly be found guilty. William Pomeranz, the acting director of the Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute, explained how […] The post Experts believe WNBA star Brittney Griner will be found guilty in Russia after ‘show trial’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

The eye-opening Chris Paul factor helping drive Deandre Ayton out of the Suns

The situation between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns remains one of the most intriguing to follow in the NBA offseason. While the Suns have officially extended a qualifying offer worth $16.4 million to Ayton, who is about to become a restricted free agent Thursday, it’s a much bigger offer that the center is looking to strike with the team. Ayton can still find that bag of money somewhere else, but there is also a non-financial reason why Ayton is not too keen on the idea of returning to play in the desert, particularly involving Chris Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#Espn
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request

On the day that NBA free agency began, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant stole the show. It’s been reported that Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. This comes just days after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, opted in apparently looking to run it back. The crazy news sent shock waves throughout the NBA, […] The post Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To What Draymond Said About Kevin Durant

Draymond Green is preaching the obvious: the Golden State Warriors probably wouldn't have beaten LeBron James and the Cavs in either the 2017 or 2018 NBA Finals without Kevin Durant. If you recall, LeBron led a ferocious 3-1 NBA Finals series comeback in 2016 to stun the Warriors. Golden State...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could reunite with notable former player?

Fresh off their NBA Finals run, the Boston Celtics may be looking to turn back the clock a few years. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com wrote this week that Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could potentially be a trade target for the Celtics this offseason, citing a conversation with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green issues stern warning Ja Morant, Grizzlies after trash talking antics

Draymond Green has no problem about the Memphis Grizzlies talking trash. In fact, he loves it. However, the Golden State Warriors star warns Ja Morant and co. that they are due for a “reality check” in 2022-23. Green said that the Grizzlies were being “oblivious” to the situation, which was why they were able to […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green issues stern warning Ja Morant, Grizzlies after trash talking antics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Draymond Makes His Opinion On Kevin Durant Extremely Clear

Kevin Durant spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors. In that time, he helped the franchise extend its dynasty and win two more NBA titles. Golden State won another championship this year, an accomplishment which some have speculated diminishes Durant's impact on the team. Draymond Green thinks that's nonsense.
BROOKLYN, NY
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy