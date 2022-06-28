Convalescent Facility Fire in West Hills Extinguished

Photo: Getty Images

WEST HILLS (CNS) - Smoke and fire forced the evacuation of 20 of the 90 patients at a one-story skilled nursing facility Tuesday in West Hills.

Firefighters were called to the convalescent facility at 22125 W. Roscoe Blvd. at 4:31 a.m. when 55 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in 32 minutes, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Fire authorities said the patients who were not evacuated were safely sheltered in place within the facility.

"We evacuated the patients who were closest to the fire," LAFD Battalion Chief Andrew Wordin told Fox 11.

Wordin said the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

Firefighters used high-powered portable fans to any clear residual smoke and to allow all patients and the staff to be rehoused as soon as possible, Humphrey said .

No injuries were reported.