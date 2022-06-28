ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Convalescent Facility Fire in West Hills Extinguished

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDzCh_0gOVIky600
Photo: Getty Images

WEST HILLS (CNS) - Smoke and fire forced the evacuation of 20 of the 90 patients at a one-story skilled nursing facility Tuesday in West Hills.

Firefighters were called to the convalescent facility at 22125 W. Roscoe Blvd. at 4:31 a.m. when 55 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in 32 minutes, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Fire authorities said the patients who were not evacuated were safely sheltered in place within the facility.

"We evacuated the patients who were closest to the fire," LAFD Battalion Chief Andrew Wordin told Fox 11.

Wordin said the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

Firefighters used high-powered portable fans to any clear residual smoke and to allow all patients and the staff to be rehoused as soon as possible, Humphrey said .

No injuries were reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

30 junked vehicles removed from front, back yards of Santa Ana home

Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
SANTA ANA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Owen Fire Quickly Knocked Down By Firefighters North Of Santa Clarita

A 14 Freeway brush fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters Wednesday morning. The brush fire, dubbed the Owen Fire was first reported around 10 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road north of Santa Clarita, said Ruben Munoz, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Fire ignites inside Canoga Park skilled nursing facility

LOS ANGELES - Twenty patients were evacuated in their hospital beds after a fire broke out at a skilled nursing facility in Canoga Park on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. at Topanga Terrance & the Villas located in the 22100 block of Roscoe Boulevard. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
West Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
onscene.tv

Male Stabbed Numerous Times in The Torso | Newbury Park

06.30.2022 | 1:13 AM | NEWBURY PARK – Ventura County Sheriff deputies responded to a call from a male stating he had been stabbed in the wash running parallel to the 1800 block of W Hillcrest Dr. Deputies were also advised that the suspect was possibly still in the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

2 hurt in 405 Freeway crash near Skirball Center

LOS ANGELES - At least two people were hurt in a three-vehicle collision involving two big rigs along the Sepulveda Pass. The crash was reported just before 11:10 p.m. Monday near the Skirball Center in Brentwood on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. Firefighters found one of the trucks...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Burglars Disable Alarm Systems at Three San Dimas Restaurants

Thieves temporarily disabled alarm systems and burglarized three restaurants in San Dimas. Surveillance video from early Sunday morning shows four men breaking into La Villa Kitchen. The burglars, wearing dark clothing and hoodies, entered the restaurant by smashing through the glass front door and used flashlights to search for valuable...
SAN DIMAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skilled Nursing Facility#Cns#Lafd
chicagopopular.com

Horrific Hit & Run Crash Leaves 1 Dead

LOS ANGELES (CP) — LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with multiple power poles involved. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with multiple power poles involved. Firefighters found one victim at the scene beyond medical help. The victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Obera Washington Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Compton Avenue [Watts, CA]

Vehicle Accident on Century Boulevard Kills One 65-Year-Old Man. The accident happened at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard on June 25th at around 6:00 p.m. Furthermore, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle driven by Washington and an unidentified vehicle. According to authorities, 65-year-old Washington was thrown from his...
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Father, Son Found Dead in Chatsworth

A father and son found dead in Chatsworth were identified by authorities Wednesday, as the investigation continued into what police said could be a murder-suicide. Police were called at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 21000 block of Plummer Street near De Soto Avenue regarding a possible suicide, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton of the Los Angeles Police Department told reporters.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LAFD Captain injured in 3-vehicle crash

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Fire Department EMS Captain was injured Monday after getting into a crash with two other vehicles, according to officials. LAFD said the captain was responding to an emergency when they were involved in a three-vehicle collision near the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Tampa Avenue, on the border of Reseda and Northridge, though didn't specify exactly when the crash happened. None of the civilians were hurt in the crash, according to officials.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Casualties Occur in El Segundo Bus Crash

Accident on East Imperial Highway Causes Multiple Injuries. A serious accident occurred near LAX airport on June 27, hospitalizing seven people and injuring 13 others in an LADOT bus crash. The accident occurred along East Imperial Highway, close to Aviation Boulevard, around 8:25 a.m. The multiple-casualty collision was responded to by officers with the El Segundo Police and fire departments as well as the LA fire department.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle left the motorcyclist deceased at the scene after attempts to save his life. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Division Street and Avenue K-8 in the city of Lancaster at approximately 4:32 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022.
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy