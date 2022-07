Summer cookouts are getting more expensive ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday, forcing Americans to make tough decisions about how they celebrate. Prices for barbecue items such as hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans and lemonade climbed 17% compared with a year ago, according to a survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation this week, with the average cost of a basket of cookout menu items for 10 people climbing to $69.68. The National Retail Federation pegged a similar cookout at $84.12.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO