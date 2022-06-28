ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee Charter Township, MI

Free Residential Latex Paint Recycling

geneseetwp.com
 3 days ago

Tuesday through Saturday 9:30 am to 4:00 pm (810) 766-9089 Ext 205 geneseehabitat.org....

www.geneseetwp.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Flint Journal

MDHHS mobile food pantries in Flint scheduled through July

FLINT, MI -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human services has scheduled out mobile food pantries in Flint for the month of July. The state has provided food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. Pantries include potatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers, zucchini and other kitchen necessities.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Community Foundation of Greater Flint hands out thousands of dollars in grants in Gen. Co.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Community Foundation of Greater Flint has announced grants in five Genesee County communities. A $2,000 grant was awarded to Youth Health and Fitness Fund of the Clio Area for their 2022 Race Sponsorships. Several community organizations work together to implement a series of three 5K Walk/Run races from May to October to promote healthy living. Funds will be used to sponsor the race expenses such as t-shirts; medals; and healthy snacks.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
mycitymag.com

Part 7: Scandal and Recall

From 1912 to 1928, Flint became known as one of the centers of manufacturing and commerce in the nation. “Business” was the name of the game and new ventures popped up daily – some that still operate today. Immigrants and wandering workers flooded the city bringing with them new ideas, work ethics and politics. The mayors of the time period had much to oversee and overcome including legal, social and political challenges. The start of Prohibition in 1920 offered its own temptations that at least one mayor couldn’t resist. It was a time of great noise and great challenge. Were the mayors up to the task?
FLINT, MI
East Village Magazine

Legendary Golden Leaf club receives new mural as part of Flint City Mural Festival

Finishing a vividly bright mural at Flint’s famed Golden Leaf Club, Florida visual artist Zulu Painter declared, “Hopefully I can pay homage to all the legendary acts here and the energy itself that’s here that’s gone on for over 100 years. It’s an honor to be one of the artists to get to paint on this building.”
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Genesee County, MI
Society
County
Genesee County, MI
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
Genesee County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Society
Flint, MI
Government
abc12.com

Used fireworks ignite fire at Saginaw residence early Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say used fireworks were disposed improperly in a trash can, which ignited in a Saginaw residence early Friday. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North 21st Street. The Saginaw Fire Department says the residents used fireworks on Thursday night...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Officials investigating fire at Flint daycare

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A State of Michigan arson investigator is investigating a fire that happened at a Flint daycare. The fire broke out about 5 a.m. Thursday, June 30 at Gloria’s Little Angels Child Care Center, located at 2440 Lippincott Blvd. No one was injured, but the fire...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paint Recycling#Latex Paint#Recycle#Habitat For Humanity#Genesee County Habitat
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday morning, June 30

The Saginaw City Council voted to approve a contract with Rohde Brothers Excavating Inc. for more than $7 million to change hundreds of lead water pipes on Wednesday. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Family friend remembering woman killed in murder-suicide. Updated: 19 hours ago.
SAGINAW, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

First responders rescue two on White Lake

WHITEHALL, Mich. — First responders rescued two people stranded in the water on White Lake Friday afternoon. The Whitehall Fire Chief tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the rescue involved a group tubing on White Lake aboard a pontoon boat. One person fell out of the tube and couldn't...
WHITEHALL, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
WNEM

Flint residents waiting for answers since Nov. home explosion fire

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - It has been over six months since a house exploded in Flint and many are still searching for answers as to what caused the explosion. “We deserve something, it’s our community it’s our right to know what happened to those people in their home. So maybe we can further on down the road prevent that happening anywhere else,” said Flint resident Dwayne Pryer.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Joint exam to be held for Flint home explosion investigation

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators plan to hold a joint exam in the coming months for the deadly home explosion that happened in Flint. The exam is expected to be in late August or September, according to the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit. At this time, no criminal evidence...
FLINT, MI
Fox17

2,600 Michigan businesses to receive $105M under grant program

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has allocated $105 million toward boosting the growth of 2,600 businesses in Michigan. We’re told the measure is being done under the Growing MI Business Grant Program. “Last year, our state experienced record economic growth and added 220,000 jobs as unemployment dropped...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy