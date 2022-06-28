ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How to remove commercials from your Hulu account

By Tom Westrick
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 4 days ago

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services out there, offering a great way to keep up with a healthy assortment of today's broadcast shows and Hulu's own original shows. But no one likes to watch commercials. Thankfully, turning commercials off on Hulu is super easy.

Basically, it all comes down to choice, as there is no secret trick you need to know. Whether you have commercials or not on Hulu comes entirely down to what Hulu subscription option you select (has to be traditional Hulu, can't avoid commercials of live TV broadcasts on Hulu with Live TV ).

But, if your current Hulu subscription includes advertising, it's an easy enough process to switch to ads-free and you can do it either on your computer or smartphone. Read on to learn how.

How to remove commercials from your Hulu account from your computer

  1. Open Hulu's website
  2. Hover your mouse over your name in the upper-right corner, then "select Account."
  3. Scroll down to the "Your Subscription" section.
  4. Click "Manage" next to "Add-ons."
  5. Scroll down to the "Switch Plans" section.
  6. Click the switch inside the "No commercials" section.
  7. Click "Review Changes" near the bottom of the screen.
  8. The next screen will show how much — if any — you'll be charged to switch plans.
  9. Click "Confirm: near the bottom of the screen.

That's it! You won't see any more commercials when you watch your favorite shows and movies.

How to remove commercials from your Hulu account on your smartphone

It's essentially the same process for switching your account to no commercials on your smartphone, but just for reference:

  1. Open the Hulu app.
  2. Tap "Account" in the lower-right corner.
  3. Re-enter your password.
  4. Scroll down to the "Your Subscription" section.
  5. Tap "Manage" next to "Add-ons."
  6. Scroll down to the "Switch Plans" section.
  7. Tap "the switch" inside the "No commercials" section.
  8. Tap "Review Changes" near the bottom of the screen.
  9. The next screen will show how much — if any — you'll be charged to switch plans.
  10. Tap "Confirm" near the bottom of the screen.

Do note that if you're already a subscriber and are switching from the ads plan to the ad-free plan, you're not going to get a new Hulu free trial . That's only available for new customers. But if it still bothers you, or you're just looking to compare live offerings, definitely take a look at YouTube TV vs. Hulu .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Youtube Tv#Advertising#Live Tv#Hulu With Live Tv#The Switch Plans
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

81
Followers
878
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy