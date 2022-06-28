ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallmark Movies Now is an option on YouTube TV for $6 a month

By Phil Nickinson
 5 days ago

Among the different add-on channel options available on YouTube TV , Hallmark Movies Now — which comprises movies from the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries and Hallmark Hall of Fame — is sure to be a popular one, available on the live TV streaming service for an additional $5.99 a month.

That means you've got another way to access more than 1,000 hours of commercial-free Hallmark-branded content. It's all family friendly, you can stream as much as you want and new titles are added all the time. This includes Hallmark's Christmas and Christmas in July programming, as well as other original movies throughout the year that star many fan favorites, including Ashley Williams and Tyler Hynes .

And because you'll be subscribing via your YouTube TV account, Google will handle all the billing. Just go to tv.youtube.com/settings/subscriptions and select Hallmark Movies Now. You'll get a free seven-day trial to see if it's something you want to continue.

YouTube TV has an easy-to-use on-screen guide, unlimited cloud-based recordings and you have have separate profiles for up to six people, so one person's recommendations don't pollute someone else's. Additional features (with a slight price increase) include 4K quality video.

Hallmark Movies Now is just on example of the add-on channels available through YouTube TV. Subscribers can also easily sign up for channels like HBO Max , Showtime, NFL Red Zone, ESPN Deportes and other Spanish-language channels or add-on bundles with the YouTube TV Entertainment Plus and YouTube TV Sports Plus package.

YouTube TV costs $64.99 a month and has just a single list of channels — no separate plans from which you'll have to pick and choose. It's available to watch in a web browser, on Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, as well as on select smart TVs.

WhatToWatch

ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

