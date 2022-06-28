ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

If Commanders Don't Pay Terry McLaurin, What Happens?

By Jeremy Brener
Commander Country
Commander Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPmYM_0gOVF14300

There could be a number of consequences.

Before the offseason ends, the Washington Commanders have one major to-do on their list: sign star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The track record for fourth-year star wideouts getting the contract they want this offseason isn't great. Wide receiver A.J. Brown couldn't agree to a contract extension with the Tennessee Titans, so they traded him on draft night. And Deebo Samuel is currently seeking a trade from the San Francisco 49ers to a team that will pay and treat him like a top wideout in the game.

ESPN detailed how important it is for the Commanders to not fall in that pattern and explained why the team has to sign McLaurin this offseason.

"McLaurin bypassed the team's mandatory minicamp as he remains without a long-term deal," writes ESPN. "Given the recent deals to A.J. Brown and other receivers, a boilerplate is in place for a deal: an average annual value at or near $25 million per season. The risk Washington runs in not securing McLaurin long term is not just that he one day plays for another team in his prime, but the message it sends: If the best offensive player on your team who does everything right and is the definition of rare football character can't get paid, who can?"

McLaurin just completed his second consecutive 1,000-yard season and is expected to form one of the best wide receiver trios in the game with a healthy Curtis Samuel returning and rookie Jahan Dotson, who the team spent the 16th pick in the NFL Draft on .

Having McLaurin on the field opens up opportunities not only for Samuel and Dotson, but for newly-acquired quarterback Carson Wentz and the rest of the offense.

If McLaurin doesn't sign, it could be the beginning of the end for this version of the Commanders who are just about to reach playoff contender status.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 players likely to leave Warriors

After their NBA championship victory, the Golden State Warriors may be giving two particular players the “thank you for your service” handshake. Anthony Slater of The Athletic is reporting on Wednesday that the Warriors have declined to extend qualifying offers to forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and guard Chris Chiozza, making them unrestricted free agents. Slater adds that both players are unlikely to return to Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
A.j. Brown
NBC Sports

How McLaurin's extension impacts Samuel's future with 49ers

Another NFL receiver has been signed to a hefty contract extension, offering more insight on what Deebo Samuel’s future with the 49ers could look like. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, citing sources, that Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin signed a three-year, $71 million extension keeping him with the team through the 2025 season. It is another indicator of what Samuel could demand from the 49ers.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook makes decision on his player option

If Russell Westbrook is going to leave the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, it will have to be by way of a trade. Westbrook has decided to exercise his $47.1 million player option for the 2022-23 season, according to multiple reports. The star point guard had until Wednesday to pick up the option, and he was widely expected to do so.
NBA
ESPN

AP sources: Commanders, McLaurin agree on 3-year extension

Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders hammered out a new contract for the star receiver, ending the team's biggest football-related saga of a tumultuous offseason a month before training camp begins. McLaurin agreed to terms on a three-year contract, according to two people with knowledge of the move who spoke...
NFL
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints just missed out on a playoff spot by finishing 9-8 last season. The last time the Saints did not qualify for the NFL Playoffs was in 2016. Now, the Saints will have to bounce back with new head coach Dennis Allen after Sean Payton sort of retired.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Titans#American Football#The Washington Commanders#Espn
Yardbarker

The Market Has Been Set For Deebo Samuel

Deals for wide receivers in the NFL have resulted in big paydays for players. These deals have seen players like Tyreek Hill and Terry McLaurin get the money they were looking for. However, San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel is still without a new contract. With other receivers getting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Terry McLaurin signs three-year $71 million contract extension with Washington

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin signed a three-year contract extension on Tuesday. On Tuesday, McLaurin put pen to paper on a contract extension to stay in Washington through the 2025 season. The deal is worth up to $71 million and includes a $28 million signing bonus, the largest ever given to a wide receiver. Now one of the highest paid wide receivers in the league, McLaurin will enter the 2022-23 season having to once again adjust to playing with a new quarterback in Carson Wentz.
NFL
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy