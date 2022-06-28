ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Rice Lake Warrbirds, Blue Hills Shooting Stars compete at state matches

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 2 days ago

The Rice Lake Warrbirds and Blue Hills Shooting Stars youth shooting teams were each in action at both the Wisconsin State Scholastic Action Shooting Program in West Bend on June 18 and the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Nekoosa on June 25.

At the clay target state match, Wyatt Subrt finished with a 97 out of 100, which placed him 69th overall for all non-collegiate shooters out of nearly 1,900 athletes in competition. This also placed him 10th for junior varsity. Matthew Neeser was one target behind at 96, while Max Schoenke and Bode Peters were each at 94.

Matson Walker took fourth in the college division with a 99. Ryanne Nykanen was fourth for intermediate entry girls at 83 and Walker Nykanen took fourth in boys rookies with an 86.

The Blue Hills Shooting Stars Joshua Welle scored an 87 for 24th in boys intermediate entry. Mika Jewel Nelson was 28th for girls intermediate entry with a 51, while Mac Stevens took 57th among boys rookies at 55. Tavionna finished 36th in girls senior junior varsity by connecting on 78 targets. Caleb Gillett had the highest score of 93 as that placed him 159th for boys senior varsity competitors.

The Warrbirds had six competing at state for action shooting earlier this month. Leading the Warrbirds was Colin Iverson who placed 27th individually out of 103 athletes in the rimfire pistol competition. Casey Haugen wasn’t far behind in 29th.

In optics rifle, Haugen led the Warrbirds by placing 50th out of 80 competitors. Jamie Frank was 51st and Jackson Frank 53rd. Also in action for the Warribirds at state were Christopher Lundgren and Brody Selzler.

The Warrbirds team of Jamie and Jackson Frank, Iverson and Lundgren was ninth in the senior division rimfire pistol competition.

The Shooting Stars had 12 athletes compete, with eight earning medals as part of teams with top-three finishes for SASP.

Taking third in the iron rifle at the senior varsity level was the squad of Daniel Nichols, Rylee Ladd, Christian Handrahan and Welle.

In the intermediate advanced level the Shooting Stars had the team of Derek Ewald, Reyana Ladd, Elliot Nichols and Wyatt Hanson place third in rimfire pistol.

Also in third was the mixed open iron rifle team of Austin Menard, Reyana Ladd, Elliot Nichols and Hanson.

Taking fourth were Kaylynn Ewald, Hajdasz, Menard and Blanka Beckel for the mixed squad open rimfire pistol.

Handrahan was eighth individually in the iron rifle, while Daniel Nichols led the Shooting Stars in the rimfire pistol by taking 12th.

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Be on the lookout: Bear spotted wandering through Fox Crossing park

FOX CROSSING — A black bear was spotted by residents Monday afternoon in the village of Fox Crossing near Menasha, but police were never able to track it down. The bear was photographed near Susan Ave, as well as in O’hauser Park, according to the Fox Crossing Police Department.
MENASHA, WI
1049 The Edge

Lumberjack World Championships Is In Hayward, WI

Wisconsin is one of many Midwest states that is known for its sparsity between towns and beautiful outdoors. Though Wisconsin is mainly known for their love and appreciation of cheese, the small town of Hayward, WI has been putting on the Lumberjack World Championships since 1960. This International competition invites professional lumberjacks and lumberjills (female lumberjack) to compete in a series of tasks over a three-day period, with one competition being wilder than the next.
HAYWARD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

BERRY UP: Strawberry season is here in Western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A sure sign of summer is the arrival of strawberry season in Western Wisconsin. It’s berry good news, but the window for enjoying the fruits of area farmers’ labor is fleeting, as the strawberry season only lasts between two and three weeks. The fields at...
MENOMONIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Nekoosa, WI
Sports
City
West Bend, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Rice Lake, WI
Sports
City
Nekoosa, WI
City
Rice Lake, WI
West Bend, WI
Sports
dodgecountypionier.com

Casey Lynn Schwartz and Octavius Melvin James ‘Gus’ Schwartz

Casey Lynn Schwartz, age 30, Octavius Melvin James ‘Gus’ Schwartz, age 1, and their unborn child (Earl Casey Schwartz) of Mayville went to Heaven to spend eternity with Jesus on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, as a result of an auto accident in Richfield. Casey Lynn was born the...
MAYVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former Wisconsin governor discusses Alzheimer’s at Memory Cafe re-opening in West Bend

WEST BEND — The West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday hosted former Wisconsin Governor Martin J. Schreiber, who talked about his book “My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver” and his journey being a caregiver for his wife Elaine, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease and passed away earlier this year, at the grand re-opening of the library's Memory Cafe.
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#The Rice Lake Warrbirds#The Blue Hills Shooting
Q985

Braking News! Wisconsin Might Absurdly Drop Speed Limits This YEar

Have you ever been driving along a road, street, or highway and thought to yourself, "I feel like I'm moving in slow motion?" I can not be the only person who thinks this from time to time, right? Plenty of us can agree that going super slow can be annoying to the max.
Greater Milwaukee Today

A taste of Poland in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — What started out as a way to raise money for her home country has become a growing side hustle for Patty Kolodziej, who quickly discovered there was a hunger for her homemade Polish kolaczki cookies and baked paczki doughnuts. Born in Poland, but having immigrated to the...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near Fox Crossing cleared

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 at WIS 114 is cleared. WisDOT went on to say all lanes are back open. Original: Two lanes blocked on I-41 due to crash, accident occurred near Fox Crossing. WEDNESDAY 6/29/2022 5:17 p.m.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
todayspractitioner.com

Aluminum’s Potential Role in Multiple Sclerosis

When Ahmed Obeidat, MD, PhD, noticed a growing cluster of multiple sclerosis (MS) cases near his clinic in Wisconsin, he wanted to know why. As he investigated the mysterious occurrences, a theory emerged — aluminum may be a culprit in the development of MS. Dr. Obeidat, of the Medical...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Eastern Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue Trending Downward

Motorists are once again feeling some reprieve at the pump this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc County’s average price per gallon of fuel is down 15 cents compared to last week, now sitting at $4.67. Sheboygan County’s average is down 10 cents to $4.70, and...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Early evening update: Isolated strong storms possible Tuesday evening

We continue to watch the potential for some strong storms later this evening across southeastern Wisconsin. Temperatures spiked into the middle to upper 80s this afternoon with some humidity. There is a severe thunderstorm watch for central Wisconsin until 8 pm. We are expecting that line of storms to move...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Johnson Creek Menards theft suspect sought by police

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - Johnson Creek police are asking for the public's help to identify a theft suspect caught on camera. Officials noted in a Wisconsin Crime Alert that the suspect stole merchandise from the Menards on Wright Road in Johnson Creek on the evening of Friday, June 24. The alert indicates the woman (seen above) pushed a cart full of merchandise out of the store.
JOHNSON CREEK, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
27
Followers
123
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy