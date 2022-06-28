Rice Lake Warrbirds, Blue Hills Shooting Stars compete at state matches

The Rice Lake Warrbirds and Blue Hills Shooting Stars youth shooting teams were each in action at both the Wisconsin State Scholastic Action Shooting Program in West Bend on June 18 and the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Nekoosa on June 25.

At the clay target state match, Wyatt Subrt finished with a 97 out of 100, which placed him 69th overall for all non-collegiate shooters out of nearly 1,900 athletes in competition. This also placed him 10th for junior varsity. Matthew Neeser was one target behind at 96, while Max Schoenke and Bode Peters were each at 94.

Matson Walker took fourth in the college division with a 99. Ryanne Nykanen was fourth for intermediate entry girls at 83 and Walker Nykanen took fourth in boys rookies with an 86.

The Blue Hills Shooting Stars Joshua Welle scored an 87 for 24th in boys intermediate entry. Mika Jewel Nelson was 28th for girls intermediate entry with a 51, while Mac Stevens took 57th among boys rookies at 55. Tavionna finished 36th in girls senior junior varsity by connecting on 78 targets. Caleb Gillett had the highest score of 93 as that placed him 159th for boys senior varsity competitors.

The Warrbirds had six competing at state for action shooting earlier this month. Leading the Warrbirds was Colin Iverson who placed 27th individually out of 103 athletes in the rimfire pistol competition. Casey Haugen wasn’t far behind in 29th.

In optics rifle, Haugen led the Warrbirds by placing 50th out of 80 competitors. Jamie Frank was 51st and Jackson Frank 53rd. Also in action for the Warribirds at state were Christopher Lundgren and Brody Selzler.

The Warrbirds team of Jamie and Jackson Frank, Iverson and Lundgren was ninth in the senior division rimfire pistol competition.

The Shooting Stars had 12 athletes compete, with eight earning medals as part of teams with top-three finishes for SASP.

Taking third in the iron rifle at the senior varsity level was the squad of Daniel Nichols, Rylee Ladd, Christian Handrahan and Welle.

In the intermediate advanced level the Shooting Stars had the team of Derek Ewald, Reyana Ladd, Elliot Nichols and Wyatt Hanson place third in rimfire pistol.

Also in third was the mixed open iron rifle team of Austin Menard, Reyana Ladd, Elliot Nichols and Hanson.

Taking fourth were Kaylynn Ewald, Hajdasz, Menard and Blanka Beckel for the mixed squad open rimfire pistol.

Handrahan was eighth individually in the iron rifle, while Daniel Nichols led the Shooting Stars in the rimfire pistol by taking 12th.