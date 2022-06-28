Xcel Energy Foundation provides nonprofit grants

The Xcel Energy Foundation has announced it has awarded $305,000 to 58 nonprofits in Wisconsin and Michigan to help provide funding for critical programs in their communities.

“At Xcel Energy we’re doing our part to support our customers and communities,” said Mark Stoering, president of Xcel Energy, Wisconsin and Michigan. “Our mission is to provide our customers safe, clean, reliable energy services, but we also know that the quality of life in our communities is equally important to their continued success.”

Some of the recipients this year included: Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Embrace Services in Ladysmith, Gogebic Community College, Ironwood, Michigan, Bridge for Community Life in Hudson, La Crosse Community Theater, Barron County Historical Society, Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls, Independent Living Resources in La Crosse and the Mabel Tainter Literary, Library, and Educational Society in Menomonie.

Earlier this year the Foundation announced the launch of a new grant program called Energizing the Future. This new giving plan better aligns Xcel Energy’s business priorities to reflect diversity, equity and inclusion commitments, while creating a stronger community. The Foundation has also increased annual grant funding in 2022 to $4.4 million, from $3.8 million in 2021, for the company’s eight state service area, strengthening the company’s overall community impact.

Applications for area grants are invitation only and are accepted online once a year.