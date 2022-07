VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Division of Aeronautics alerted the Valley County Sheriff’s office of an overdue aircraft June 27. A U.S. Forest Service aircraft spotted the single engine green and tan Piper PA-20 on a still hillside approximately 1.6 miles into Valley County just before noon that day. The pilot of the forest service plane reported a small fire at the crash scene and didn’t see any survivors.

VALLEY COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO