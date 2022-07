Last Updated on June 30, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. Following recent approval from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 vaccines are now available to be given to children ages 6 months through 5 years old. Logansport Memorial Hospital (LMH) and the Cass County Health Department (CCHD) are working together to provide these vaccines to children in this age group right here in Cass County.

CASS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO