Milwaukee, WI

Admirals sign Xavier Bouchard to AHL deal

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Admirals announced Tuesday, June 28 that the team has signed defenseman Xavier Bouchard to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season. Bouchard skated in a pair of games with the Admirals last season and spent the majority of his rookie campaign with...

www.fox6now.com

Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings hire Derek Lalonde as new head coach

Another coaching vacancy has been filled. The Detroit Red Wings announced that they have hired Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde as the 28th head coach in franchise history. Lalonde will be officially introduced to the media Friday. Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman gave the following statement on hiring...
DETROIT, MI
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Trade market building for Rangers Alexandar Georgiev

The New York Rangers may find themselves in a good position to get something for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev by the NHL Draft. The 26 year-old undrafted netminder has been looking for an opportunity to become a stater dating back to last season. There were certainly several teams interested in acquiring him near the trade deadline and a rumored deal with the Arizona Coyotes that fell through when Igor Shesterkin was hurt in January.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

NHL DRAFT ORDER SET

The Flames currently hold three selections in the upcoming draft. With the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2022 NHL Draft order has been finalized:. 6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks) 7. Ottawa Senators. 8. Detroit Red Wings. 9. Buffalo Sabres. 10. Anaheim Ducks. 11. San Jose Sharks.
NHL
markerzone.com

THE DETROIT RED WINGS ANNOUNCE THEIR NEW HEAD COACH

Derek Lalonde, formerly an assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Lightning, has been named the 28th Head Coach in the franchise's long history, per a team release. Lalonde's experience as a head coach with the Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of Minnesota, likely helped his plight for the Wings' job, as well as his relationship with current GM Steve Yzerman, who is often credited as the architect of the modern Tampa Bay Lightning. Lalonde replaces Jeff Blashill who was not retained after this season. The Red Wings appear poised to take a step forward after failing to make the postseason for a sixth straight season. Lalonde, on the other hand, has won two Stanley Cups, so maybe he can instill a winning culture in the Red Wings locker room.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings: 5 Second Round Targets in the 2022 NHL Draft

The key to a successful rebuild is to find players throughout the draft, not just in the first round. That is how the Tampa Bay Lightning were built: Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov, Ondrej Palat and Anthony Cirelli (among others) were all selected outside of the first round. If a team only hits on their first round picks, they will be rebuilding for the better part of a decade – just ask the Buffalo Sabres.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Jackson Dorrington – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) NHL Central Scouting: 71st (amongst NA skaters) Jackson Dorrington, along with his brother Max who plays for St. Lawrence University, are distant cousins of the late Art Dorrington. Art was the first black hockey player to sign an NHL contract, though he never played in the NHL. Now, Jackson looks to hear his name called in the NHL Entry Draft ahead of his first collegiate season.
NHL

