Crunchyroll Taking Over San Diego Comic-Con with Panels, Concert Series, More
2 days ago
Crunchyroll, the anime streaming service and fan favorite, is heading to San Diego Comic-Con, where they’re going bigger than ever with panels, a booth, bus wraps, and a music series. Fans will want to catch the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero panel on Friday, July 22 in Hall...
This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
A documentary chronicling the life of William Shatner is on its way. Coming from Legion M and Exhibit A Pictures, this documentary will be made in conjunction with the audience itself, as the production companies are opening up the project's funding to the general public. This aligns with Legion M's mission statement, which touts the organization as "the world's first fan-owned entertainment company." Specifics on what those who provide funds to the documentary will receive in return have yet to be released, but Legion M currently has pledges available to reserve. This documentary has been a long time coming for the 91-year-old Shatner, who has been approached on numerous occasions about chronicling his life.
Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are beyond excited to see the mutants finally crossover to Earth-616 and while Marvel Studios has yet to drop details regarding the much-awaited X-Men franchise reboot, a lot of people have been making their fantasy castings over the last couple of years. click to...
Marvel's plans to finally introduce Doctor Doom to its cinematic universe appear to have been leaked – by none other than US radio host Howard Stern. Speaking during a post-show meeting for his SiriusXM radio show (as caught by Twitter user WashedUpTweeter (opens in new tab)), Stern all-but-confirmed his involvement in an upcoming Doctor Doom project. It's unclear, though, if Stern was specifically referencing a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project at the time.
San Diego Comic-Con is back as a live event for 2022, and we're starting to see some exclusives trickle out for the show, which kicks off on July 21st. Entertainment Earth has already launched some of their SDCC 2022 exclusives, and the latest addition will be a hit for fans of Tim Burton's 1988 film Beetlejuice (and a good summer cocktail).
Game of Thrones is returning to San Diego Comic-Con… sort of. With the prequel series coming soon, is it any wonder it’s taking over the event’s biggest stage, Hall H?. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced its plans for Comic-Con 2022, taking place from Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 24, and among the TV panels are HBO’s House of the Dragon, Netflix’s The Sandman, and The CW’s Riverdale. Plus, there are panels for animated favorites like Adult Swim’s Tuca & Bertie and HBO Max’s Harley Quinn.
San Diego Comic Con is finally coming back in person next month. Because of this, fans have been eagerly waiting to hear what major characters, shows, and movies would have a major presence at the world-famous event. Now we know that Warner Brothers will be making a big splash in San Diego with HBO Max’s Harley Quinn animated series getting an advance screening of its highly anticipated third season. Before its return late this summer, Harley Quinn will premiere its first two episodes of Season 3 at SDCC.
Apple TV+ has revealed the cast for the upcoming Godzilla and Titans series. Pachinko’s Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Mare of Easttown star Joe Tippett, Versailles actress Elisa Lasowski and newcomer Ren Watabe will lead the live-action spinoff of Legendary’s Monsterverse film franchise. Co-created by Chris Black, who serves...
