North Las Vegas, NV

Man dies after being ejected from car in crash on IR15

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
Preliminary investigation revealed that Nevada State Police responded to a reported fatality crash at the location of southbound IR15, north of mile marker 109 on June 21, 2022, at approximately 6:38 a.m.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a blue Toyota Highlander was traveling southbound on IR15 just north of mile marker 109.

For reasons unknown the driver failed to maintain the Toyota’s marked travel lane and crossed into the dirt median. The vehicle continued southbound in the median when the right side struck a roadway sign. The vehicle then struck an embankment and became airborne. The vehicle continued to travel southbound as it overturned.

The vehicle's right-front passenger, who was identified as Saiaiga Tauiliili, a 39-year-old male from North Las Vegas, ejected as the vehicle overturned. Tauiliili succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver, a female adult, was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George with non-life-threatening injuries. The Nevada State Police does not suspect impairment at this time.

