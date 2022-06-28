ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Scottish leader calls for new independence vote next year

By By SYLVIA HUI Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told lawmakers in Edinburgh Tuesday that she plans to hold a fresh referendum on Scotland's independence on Oct. 19, 2023.

Sturgeon said the question to be asked will be the same as that in Scotland’s first independence vote in 2014: “Should Scotland be an independent country?”

Scottish voters rejected independence in 2014, with 55% saying they wanted to remain part of the United Kingdom.

But Sturgeon, who leads the Scottish National Party and the devolved government in Scotland, says it’s time to revisit the matter because of changes brought about by Britain’s exit from the European Union — a move opposed by a majority of Scots.

“My determination is to secure a process that allows the people of Scotland, whether yes, no or yet to be decided, to express their views in a legal, constitutional referendum so the majority view can be established fairly and democratically,” she said Tuesday.

The U.K.-wide government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson opposes a new referendum and has repeatedly said the issue was settled in 2014. Any independence vote will not be legally binding without approval from Johnson’s government.

Sturgeon said Scotland’s top law official will ask the U.K. Supreme Court on Tuesday if the Scottish Parliament has the power to legislate for a consultative referendum on independence.

She added that she would be writing to Johnson to inform him of her plans and make clear that she is “ready and willing” to negotiate the terms of how Scotland’s devolved government will have the power to hold a legal referendum.

Even if the referendum does go ahead, a majority vote will not by itself make Scotland independent from the rest of the U.K.

“For Scotland to become independent following a yes vote, legislation would have to be passed by the U.K. and Scottish Parliaments,” Sturgeon stressed.

Sturgeon maintains that her party's success in local elections last year gives her a mandate for a fresh referendum. While the Scottish National Party did not win overall control in the Scottish Parliament, the election of a record number of Scottish Green lawmakers means there is a majority for a new independence vote.

Sturgeon said that if there was no lawful way for the Scottish government to hold a referendum, and if Johnson’s government refused to grant permission for such a vote, she would fight the next U.K. general election on the single issue of independence.

Opposition parties have criticized Sturgeon for her “obsession” with holding a new independence vote and say she should instead be focused on more practical matters such as tackling the soaring cost of living.

Like Wales and Northern Ireland, Scotland has its own parliament and devolved government and makes its own policies on public health, education and other matters. But the U.K.-wide government in London controls matters such as defense and fiscal policy.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will bolster a bid to oust Commonwealth secretary general Lady Scotland who has been dubbed 'Baroness Brazen' over her lavish spending in the role

Boris Johnson will next week lead a bid to oust former Labour minister Baroness Scotland as head of the Commonwealth. The Prime Minister will use a summit in Rwanda to push for member states to remove the peer, according to Whitehall sources. Lady Scotland has served as the organisation’s secretary-general...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Nicola Sturgeon tried to use Indyref2 to outshine her meeting with the Queen': Fury as SNP leader has audience with monarch, 96, just a day after setting out her bid to break up UK in 'shameful lack of respect'

Nicola Sturgeon today handed the Queen a £150 bottle of Johnnie Walker blended whisky as critics accused her of showing a 'shameful lack of respect' for the monarch after she called a second Scottish independence referendum during the 96-year-old's visit to Edinburgh. The First Minister was received by Her...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Sophie Wessex presents awards for Queen in Scotland

Sophie Countess of Wessex looked sophisticated as she donned a camel blazer to present The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service today in Scotland and the special Platinum Jubilee Moray Badges. Looking sharp, the mother-of-two sported a full white pleated skirt and sky blue patterned blouse as she joined Prince Edward...
U.K.
The Independent

Call a general election and see what voters think, Rayner tells Conservatives

Angela Rayner challenged Boris Johnson to call a general election as she claimed Britons will have endured 55 tax rises if the Prime Minister was to stay in post until 2030.The Labour deputy leader was involved in a series of fiery exchanges with Dominic Raab as the pair stood in at Prime Minister’s Questions due to Mr Johnson’s attendance at a Nato summit.Ms Rayner repeatedly asked Mr Raab if he and the Cabinet will continue to prop up Mr Johnson or come to a point where they decide “enough is enough”.Speaking in the Commons, Ms Rayner said: “This week the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson news live - Tory bid to block Labour MP from chairing Partygate probe fails

A bid by Tories to block a Labour MP from charing an investigation into whether or not Boris johnson misled parliament over Partygate has failed.Harriet Harman has been confirmed as the lead on a Commmons probe into Covid lawbreaking parties in Downing Street during lockdown.The prime minister will not face the committee until the autumn, it was revealed as the inquiry was formally launched on Wednesday afternoon.Earlier, Dominic Raab ruled out enshrining women’s right to abortion in law, as he stood in for Boris Johnson at prime minister’s questions.Mr Raab, the deputy PM and justice minister, said the legality...
POLITICS
BBC

Queen appears at armed forces parade in Edinburgh

The Queen has attended a parade of the armed forces in Edinburgh in her second public appearance in two days. The act of loyalty parade at the Palace of Holyroodhouse marked her Platinum Jubilee in Scotland. She was also presented with the key to Edinburgh Castle in the gardens of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Independence#Scottish Government#Scottish People#Uk#The European Union#Scots#The U K Supreme Court#The Scottish Parliament
The Independent

Tory plotters against Boris Johnson urged not to ‘put gun to PM’s head’

Downing Street has warned Tory MPs that they will be “putting a gun to the head” of every future Conservative prime minister if they change leadership rules in a bid to remove Boris Johnson.The warning came as the prime minister’s supporters attempted to see off efforts by rebel MPs to bring forward the date of a possible second vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson.One cabinet minister told The Independent that the PM’s critics should bear in mind that the electoral landscape would be very different by the likely date of the next general election in 2024, with economic issues...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory rebels ready to act ‘lightning fast’ to remove Boris Johnson if he is found guilty of lying to Commons

Tory rebels are preparing for a ‘lightning strike’ to remove Boris Johnson if a powerful Commons committee finds he lied to parliament over Partygate.The prediction came as Mr Johnson insisted he will not give up the “privilege” of being PM – and claimed that a previous ballot in which 40 per cent of his MPs voted to remove him amounted to a “new mandate” to lead.But despite Mr Johnson’s bullishness, an ex-minister told The Independent he did not believe fellow-MPs would allow the PM to lead them into the next election – no matter how determined he is to...
POLITICS
BBC

Scottish independence: 19 October 2023 proposed as date for referendum

Scotland's first minister has proposed 19 October 2023 as the date for another referendum on independence. Nicola Sturgeon said the question would be the same as in the last referendum in 2014: "Should Scotland be an independent country?". Ms Sturgeon has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Liz Truss rejects ‘kangaroo court’ claims over investigation into Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has rejected claims from allies of Boris Johnson that the inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament over partygate risks becoming a “kangaroo court”.She said on Thursday that she “implicitly” trusts the Privileges Committee to investigate the Prime Minister and defended the decision for Labour grandee Harriet Harman to chair it.The Commons inquiry that could determine Mr Johnson’s fate in office began on Wednesday with a decision to allow Downing Street staff to give evidence anonymously if necessary.Ms Harman was elected to lead the cross-party committee, which is expected to begin holding oral evidence sessions in...
POLITICS
BBC

Row over £30m for Ukraine taken from Welsh government funds

A row has broken out over £30m from the Welsh government's budget being put towards the £1bn the UK is sending to Ukraine for military aid. The money will come from Welsh ministers' capital budget, used to fund projects such as hospitals and roads. Finance Minister Rebecca Evans...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘There’s no place like home,’ Boris Johnson insists amid leadership plots

Boris Johnson insisted there is “no place like home” as he prepared to return from a week-long foreign trip to plots to oust him from Downing Street.The Prime Minister said he is excited to head from Madrid to the UK on Thursday after being abroad for the double by-election defeat that triggered a Cabinet resignation.He has not ruled out an early general election but insisted a snap poll ahead of the next vote scheduled in 2024 “hasn’t occurred to me”.Mr Johnson’s authority was further damaged by the loss of the Tory stronghold of Tiverton and Honiton to the Liberal Democrats...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson fails to rule out snap election but insists idea ‘hasn’t occurred to me’

Boris Johnson insisted the idea of an early election “hasn’t occurred to me” but refused to rule out calling a snap poll.The Prime Minister said he would not “start talking about politics” at a time when he was dealing with cost-of-living pressures and the war in Ukraine.He repeatedly failed to rule out the prospect of going to the country before the next scheduled election in 2024.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the Government is “not speculating about elections”.I am not offering commentary, what I'm trying to get over to you is that I'm here to comment on policy, on the agenda...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Scottish police officers set to take action in pay dispute

Police officers have insisted public safety will not be compromised as they prepare to "withdraw goodwill" in a pay dispute. The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) is set to begin its "most overt" action in a century at 17:00 on Friday. Scottish officers are protesting about a "derisory" £565 pay rise...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

More than half of Scots do not want indyref2 next October, poll finds

More than half of people in Scotland do not want another independence referendum next year, according to a new poll.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced plans for a second vote on the issue on October 19 2023.With the UK Government refusing to grant consent for such a ballot to be held, Ms Sturgeon is asking UK Supreme Court judges to rule if Holyrood can hold a referendum without the backing of Westminster.However, when asked whether a referendum should take place next October, 53% of people said it should not, 40% said it should, and the remainder were undecided, a poll...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

Labour shadow minister Mike Amesbury QUITS to deal fresh blow to Sir Keir after rail strikes row - as departing frontbencher tells Starmer he wants to stand 'shoulder to shoulder' with workers pushing for inflation-linked pay rises

Sir Keir Starmer suffered a fresh blow today as one of his shadow ministers quit and issued a vow to stand 'shoulder to shoulder' with workers demanding pay rises. Mike Amesbury resigned as Labour's shadow local government minister as he expressed a wish to give 'an even louder voice' to his consituents struggling through the cost-of-living crisis.
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss refuses to rule out snap election hours after Boris Johnson rejects idea

Liz Truss refused to rule out a snap election just hours after Boris Johnson rejected the idea.The foreign secretary said the government are focused on other “challenges” and not “speculating” on a general election during an interview with Sky News.“I’m focused on getting on with the job, there’s a lot to be done to make sure the Ukrainians have all they need to deal with this appalling invasion by Russia,” Ms Truss said in response to Kay Burley suggesting she wasn’t “ruling out” a snap election.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
64
Followers
936
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy