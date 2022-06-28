Michigan basketball: Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn ready to go at U-M

New Michigan Wolverines basketball point guard Jaelin Llewellyn was a first-team All-Ivy League performer in 2022. (Photo by Princeton Athletics)

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has had success with point guards from the transfer portal, and he expects his new addition to fare just as well, too. Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points per game and shot 38.6 percent from long range. He’ll be first in line to replace DeVante’ Jones after Frankie Collins bolted for Arizona State, but he’s not feeling any pressure.

In fact, he’s excited for the opportunity. Llewellyn arrived on campus recently and said on the recent Michigan Defend the Block podcast from MGoBlue.com it’s been “amazing” so far.

The Canadian said choosing Michigan over several other suitors was a no-brainer.

“It’s been a historically great program. They’re used to winning basketball games,” he said. “I want to get to the tournament as bad as anybody. This is a team that has experience getting there, and they needed some experience at the guard position, as well.

“[Also], it definitely helps that Ann Arbor’s only four and a half hours from my hometown. My parents and friends and family can come by and watch more games than my previous years at Princeton and Virginia in high school, as well.”

It was his connection with the Michigan coaches, however, that really sealed the deal. Howard let him know his plan for him, and his assistants connected with him, as well.

Their honesty played a big part in landing him.

“I just felt really comfortable [at Michigan]. And they outlined from the start what they need for the program from the guard position,” he continued. “I just felt like they really had belief in me and my abilities, and I think it’s just really grown since then, since I met the staff in April. It’s been great getting to know them even since I’ve been here.

“I think I was able to kind of sift through what was the truth and what was fluff. … There’s a lot of stuff in high school going on visits, having a ton of shows and presentations. I’ve been through it all in four years … and I think I knew exactly what I was looking for. In high school, it was all so new that I wasn’t sure exactly what was being said. The high school recruiting process is crazy, [but] it was a lot easier this time.”

Llewellyn describes himself as a “quick guard” that can space the floor with his shot, attack the paint and “get guys involved with my quickness and agility.” He can shoot at all three levels, he said — the film proves it — and insists he loves taking charges on the defensive end.

His main focus at Princeton in 2021-22 was to improve his shooting and efficiency numbers, and he nailed it. He’ll look to continue that at Michigan.

A former top-100 recruit, Llewellyn chose Princeton for its academics as much as athletics. He continues his journey with the best of both worlds. Not only will he get to play in the Big Ten while at Michigan, but he’ll also expand his academic horizons at another great school.

“I don’t think it was the same emphasis on looking for education. I should have two years, but if I only have one, I want to maximize what I can do athletically,” he said. “And given Michigan’s academic standard, it’s a cherry on top. I’m definitely looking to study social work here, as well.

“There’s so much talent at every position [in the Big Ten]. And admittedly, also playing in these crazy atmospheres. It’s going to be a lot different from the Ivy League, but I’ve gotten a taste of it. I played Indiana my sophomore year — that was awesome. But I’m also excited to get in on all these Big Ten rivalries, because I hear all the stories and people talking about it.

” I’m excited to be a part of it [at Michigan].”