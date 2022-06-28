ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Johnson felt like she was 'crashing someone's birthday party' when she guest-starred on 'The Office' series finale

By Olivia Singh
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Dakota Johnson attends guest-starred on "The Office" in 2013.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

  • Dakota Johnson spoke to Vanity Fair about guest-starring on the series finale of "The Office."
  • Johnson had a cameo as a character named Dakota, who replaced Kevin at Dunder Mifflin.
  • "I felt like I was crashing someone's birthday party when they actually didn't mean to invite me," she said.

Dakota Johnson said that she felt like she didn't belong on the final episode of " The Office."

"I somehow got myself into being in the series finale of 'The Office' because I was a fan of 'The Office,' of course," Johnson said while discussing her career in a new video for Vanity Fair , released on Tuesday.

Johnson guest-starred in the 2013 finale of the hit NBC sitcom. She played Dakota, who replaced the accountant named Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) after he got fired from Dunder Mifflin.

Johnson's character was seen briefly talking to Creed Bratton on the way to Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) and Angela Martin's (Angela Kinsey) wedding.

Creed Bratton and Dakota Johnson in the series finale of "The Office."

NBC

"I'm in it for like, three minutes and I spent two weeks on that set," the actress recalled. "I was there every day, all day. But I did meet Rainn Wilson and now I always run into him on planes."

She added: "I felt like I was crashing someone's birthday party when they actually didn't mean to invite me, like they did it just to be like 'Yeah sure, come!' And then I was stuck there."

