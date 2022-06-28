ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Buckeyes ace big recruiting weekend before heading into dead period

By Spencer Holbrook about 5 hours
Caleb Downs highlighted the massive Ohio State recruiting weekend. (Chad Simmons/On3)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State already cashed in once on the huge recruiting weekend that was.

The Buckeyes landed a commitment from cornerback Kayin Lee, a four-star prospect from Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Georgia) High School who visited Columbus over the weekend. But that’s just where the conversation and buzz surrounding the weekend gets started.

The Buckeyes opened their doors to another batch of uncommitted, highly-rated prospects who took official visits to Columbus over the weekend. That group was led by Lee, five-star defensive back Caleb Downs, who appears to be trending toward the Buckeyes, and Justice Haynes, a four-star running back.

Lettermen Row staffers Spencer Holbrook and Andrew Ellis are back to break down every angle of it on the Lettermen Row Recruiting Podcast. And there was a lot to discuss and break down.

The guys made sure to reach out to their sources and gather intel from the weekend, and the show is the perfect place to talk about what they’re hearing after the weekend that was.

Those are some of the key discussion points on this week’s episode. The duo of Lettermen Row staffers break down the big recruiting weekends behind the Buckeyes along with a a game of In or Out, using only visitors from the past weekend.

Check out the video below as Lettermen Row takes a deep dive into what lies ahead for the Buckeyes on the recruiting trail. Then head over to YouTube.com and check out more from the guys on all things Buckeyes football, basketball and recruiting.

Comments / 0

 

