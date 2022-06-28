Buckeyes ace big recruiting weekend before heading into dead period

Caleb Downs highlighted the massive Ohio State recruiting weekend. (Chad Simmons/On3)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State already cashed in once on the huge recruiting weekend that was.

The Buckeyes landed a commitment from cornerback Kayin Lee, a four-star prospect from Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Georgia) High School who visited Columbus over the weekend. But that’s just where the conversation and buzz surrounding the weekend gets started.

The Buckeyes opened their doors to another batch of uncommitted, highly-rated prospects who took official visits to Columbus over the weekend. That group was led by Lee, five-star defensive back Caleb Downs, who appears to be trending toward the Buckeyes, and Justice Haynes, a four-star running back.

