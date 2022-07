At least five people were killed and 44 others injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hit Iran early on Saturday, reported state media."Five people have died in the earthquake ... and so far 12 are hospitalised," Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of emergency management in Hormozgan province on Iran‘s Gulf coast, told state TV. "Rescue work has been carried out and we are now providing tents as emergency housing."According to the state news agency Irna, powerful aftershocks of magnitude 6.3 and magnitude 6.1 followed the initial quake that flattened the village of Sayeh Khosh. “All of the victims died in the...

