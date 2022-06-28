Jeremy Pruitt discusses his role in sparking an overhaul of Georgia's football facilities

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

When Jeremy Pruitt was at Georgia as defensive coordinator, he was outspoken about the Bulldogs’ needs to upgrade their facilities. He reflected on that this week — and whether or not he should’ve said anything in the first place.

Pruitt served as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator from 2014 to 2015 before taking the same role at Alabama from 2016 to 2017. He said he knew the reality of the facility situation in Athens and how it impacted recruiting, which is why he was so vocal about the need to improve.

Now, he said the program’s in a good place.

“I remember the night I actually said that,” Pruitt said during an interview with DawgNation’s Mike Griffith. “I shouldn’t have said it, probably, to begin with. But I was just speaking from the heart and from experience of recruiting against Georgia. Kirby knows because he recruited against Georgia and we talked about it when we worked at Alabama. What facilities they have now.

“From my understanding, they’ve actually built another piece or they’re starting another piece. … From the locker room there in the stadium to the recruiting area in the stadium, I think they’ve really done a fantastic job. And Kirby’s going to continue to do that because he knows it takes really good facilities and the best players want to play for the best coaches and the people that have the best stuff.”

Georgia reveals updated football facility following national championship

After winning the national championship in 2021, Georgia unveiled updates to Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall, featuring weight room upgrades and a revamped auditorium. The locker rooms also got a nice makeover, featuring leather chairs along with screens with the players’ names above each locker.

Georgia rode a dominant defense last season to the College Football Playoff national championship game, defeating Alabama 33-18 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It was a highly anticipated rematch of the SEC Championship, which the Crimson Tide handily won 41-24.