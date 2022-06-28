ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping up with all of the latest South Carolina recruiting movement

By Wes Mitchell about 7 hours
 2 days ago
Four-star LB Grayson Howard committed to South Carolina on Monday (Photo courtesy Grayson Howard on IG @decaphobia).

The ramifications of South Carolina football’s big recruiting weekend are still playing out.

After hosting 12 prospects on official visits over the weekend, the Gamecocks have added commitments — signified by Shane Beamer’s #WelcomeHome Tweets — from three players in the last couple of days with two of those already going public.

On Monday, the Gamecocks received perhaps their biggest commitment for the 2023 class to date when Jacksonville (Fla.) Andrew Jackson four-star linebacker Grayson “Pup” Howard announced his pledge to South Carolina.

The long-time priority target chose USC over finalists Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M. Howard took officials to UF and UGA and was one of the 12 official visitors in Columbia over the weekend.

The On3 Consensus – a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies – ranks Howard as the No. 247 overall player in the country, No. 19 linebacker in the nation and No. 49 player from the state of Florida.

On3’s analysts are particularly high on Howard, ranking him as the No. 7 linebacker in the country, the No. 130 overall prospect, and No. 29 prospect in Florida for 2023.

Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook three-star wide receiver C.J. Adams jump-started the string of good news on Sunday when he gave his pledge to Beamer at the end of his OV and then announced it later on Sunday night.

Adams is an under-the-radar playmaker who plays a bully style of ball similar to what Gamecock fans are used to seeing from Deebo Samuel and Jaheim Bell.

On Monday afternoon, Beamer Tweeted a third #WelcomeHome, though that prospect has not yet come forward.

With two of the prospects already committed to the Gamecocks prior to the weekend, five of the 12 visitors now consider themselves South Carolina commitments, if one assumes Beamer’s most recent #WelcomeHome was from a prospect who just visited.

In the wake of the weekend, several prospects have either announced cuts to their lists or decision dates or changes to previous decision dates.

Lake City (Fla.) Columbia four-star linebacker Jaden Robinson, who visited over the weekend, announced a final four of South Carolina, Michigan, Maryland and Kentucky on Sunday.

Platte City (Mo.) Platte County four-star EDGE Chandavian Bradley announced a final three of South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Thomaston (Ga.) Upson-Lee four-star DL T.J. Searcy announced a top four of South Carolina,

, Florida and Clemson.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy four-star running back Treyaun Webb, who was also in town, had planned an announcement for June 30 but on Monday called that off with no clear new date to replace it. Webb has largely been considered a battle among South Carolina, Florida and Penn State with the Nittany Lions the current perceived favorite.

Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who took his official to South Carolina on the June 10 weekend and was in Stanford for an OV this past weekend, also announced a change, moving his commitment from July 5 to July 12.

Two more visitors from that June 10 weekend are also set to announce their destinations soon with Durham (N.C.) Southern four-star EDGE Jaybron Harvey and Highland Springs (Va.) three-star DB Braylon Johnson both setting July 1 as their announcement date.

#South Carolina Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football
