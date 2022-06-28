Countdown to Alabama Football Fall Camp: 38 Days

With July 4th coming up this weekend, we are really getting into the deadest part of the football offseason. The Tide secured a couple of commitments from Tony Mitchell and Brayson Hubbard last weekend after Alabama wrapped up all of their June camps, and then got the pledge from JUCO LB Justin Jefferson last night. After this, though, the coaching staff enters into a mandated dead period in recruiting. We may still get some commits throughout July, but don’t expect any official visitors making their way to Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO