Tuscaloosa, AL

Countdown to Alabama Football Fall Camp: 38 Days

By Jimmy Stein about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Our daily countdown to the kickoff of Alabama Football Fall Camp continues, today discussing three young players with bright futures.

tdalabamamag.com

Alabama 5-Star OL target Kadyn Proctor commits to Iowa

Kadyn Proctor announced his commitment to Iowa Thursday. Proctor chose the Hawkeyes over Alabama football after listing both programs in his top two. The Crimson Tide hosted Proctor for an official visit earlier this month. After the visit, the five-star recruit canceled all of his other official visits, and he said he would only consider Alabama and Iowa in a statement.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Gump Day!

With July 4th coming up this weekend, we are really getting into the deadest part of the football offseason. The Tide secured a couple of commitments from Tony Mitchell and Brayson Hubbard last weekend after Alabama wrapped up all of their June camps, and then got the pledge from JUCO LB Justin Jefferson last night. After this, though, the coaching staff enters into a mandated dead period in recruiting. We may still get some commits throughout July, but don’t expect any official visitors making their way to Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Chris Braswell says Alabama’s defense is “focused on winning a national title”

We have had the opportunity to feature Dallas Turner, Brian Branch, and Chris Braswell via In My Own Words. All three defensive players for Alabama football told Stephen M. Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine to expect this group to become the best defense in the Nick Saban era. The Crimson Tide is coming for a College Football Playoff National Championship after losing to Georgia in 2021. Braswell, in particular, told Smith to keep his eyes on everyone defensively for Alabama in the fall.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama fried chicken named among the South’s best

When you’re on a mission to find the best fried chicken in America, you better make at least one stop in Alabama. Billed as “the source for people who care about dining and drinking in the nation’s most important food cities, Eater (published by Vox) sent “American experts in fried chicken” to find the best of the best, reassuring everyone “You can find good fried chicken anywhere in America.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two killed in double shooting in Eutaw

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Eutaw are investigating after two people were killed in a double shooting on June 29. Greene County Coroner Ron Smith said this happened around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 53. The victims died at Greene County Hospital. Authorities say a suspect is in custody.
EUTAW, AL
wbrc.com

2 shot, killed in Greene County; suspect in custody

Update on investigation, Bibb County deputies shot. Ribbon-cutting ceremony for A.G Gaston Motel restoration. Ribbon-cutting ceremony for A.G Gaston Motel restoration. Ceremony celebrating the restoration of the historic A.G. Gaston Motel. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ceremony celebrating the restoration of the historic A.G. Gaston Motel.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
On3.com

On3.com

