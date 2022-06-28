ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby Smart confident there's enough to go around for Georgia tight ends

By Palmer Thombs about 5 hours
 2 days ago
Mackenzie Miles/UGA Sports Communications

It’s a question people across the country are asking when they first see the Georgia tight end room. How can they keep all of them happy?

Arik Gilbert. Five star. No. 1 tight end 2020.

Darnell Washington. Five star. No. 2 tight end 2020.

Brock Bowers. Four star. No. 2 tight end 2021.

Oscar Delp. Four star. No. 2 tight end 2022.

Is Todd Hartley’s recruiting ability going downhill? I kid.

But for real, it’s something that Kirby Smart has already thought about.

“The first key is keeping them all healthy,” Smart said on Friday during an appearance on the Crain & Company podcast. “Darnell this time last year had a foot injury. Arik’s had some injuries in his past. Brock had a shoulder surgery. So the first thing you’ve got to do to have depth, you’ve got to have depth so that you can compete and really have guys fight for that playing time. But those three guys are really good. We think Oscar Delp’s really good. He’s a kid who had a great spring practice. Ryland Goede’s coming off of some injuries, and then Brett Seither is coming off of his best spring. A young man that we signed a couple years ago.”

Smart sees way for tight ends to earn opportunity

One interesting way that Smart sees the tight ends being of a helping hand this year is on special teams. Smart has always made a point about special teams being an opportunity for players to make their way on to the field. And with this year’s tight end room being so loaded, it’ll be a way for them to separate themselves.

“We’re trying to find roles on special teams,” Smart said. “They can go out and help there and steal some more snaps because we lost three linebackers that got drafted at inside backer. It’s rare to find three inside backers that got drafted in the third round or better. We’re losing a lot of special teams snaps out of those guys. So those tight ends have got to cover it up.”

Regardless of who ends up emerging from the crowded competition among the talented tight ends, Smart feels confident that they’ll be a part of the plan offensively.

“We really like that room. What I really like is the competition within that room,” Smart said. “We’ll get the ball to those guys and spread it around because I think Coach Monken and Coach Hartley’s staff do a great job of getting the ball to the tight ends.”

