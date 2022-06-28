Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Karl-Anthony Towns attend Paris Fashion Week
If you’re not aware, it’s Fashion Week in Paris, France, and amazingly enough, Kentucky Blue got in. Former Cats Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Karl-Anthony Towns have been spotted at the festivities in Paris this week, with Shai even walking in Thom Browne’s show:
Shai’s love for fashion is well documented. He has his own line with Converse called “Chase the Drip” and routinely makes the NBA’s most stylish lists. Last year, he attended the Met Gala and was profiled by GQ. When he’s not walking the runway in Paris, he’s walking the red carpet, dropping in on Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, and Kenzo’s shows so far.
Elsewhere in Paris, fellow former Cat Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods are also making the rounds, hanging out with celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at Christian Dior’s show.
It’s not all glamorous. Karl tweeted over the weekend that Air France lost all his luggage:
Good thing he can afford some more.
