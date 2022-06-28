ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Karl-Anthony Towns attend Paris Fashion Week

On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdHGI_0gOV8XBo00
L: Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images For C'EST BON; R: Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images For Christian Dior

If you’re not aware, it’s Fashion Week in Paris, France, and amazingly enough, Kentucky Blue got in. Former Cats Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Karl-Anthony Towns have been spotted at the festivities in Paris this week, with Shai even walking in Thom Browne’s show:

Shai’s love for fashion is well documented. He has his own line with Converse called “Chase the Drip” and routinely makes the NBA’s most stylish lists. Last year, he attended the Met Gala and was profiled by GQ. When he’s not walking the runway in Paris, he’s walking the red carpet, dropping in on Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, and Kenzo’s shows so far.

Elsewhere in Paris, fellow former Cat Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods are also making the rounds, hanging out with celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at Christian Dior’s show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4905_0gOV8XBo00
PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend the Dior Homme : Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 on June 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images For Christian Dior)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRAAX_0gOV8XBo00
Photo: @KarlTowns/Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddeHh_0gOV8XBo00
PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Karl-Anthony Towns attends the Christian Dior After Show Party at the the 30 avenue Montaigne Dior flagship store on June 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images For Christian Dior)

It’s not all glamorous. Karl tweeted over the weekend that Air France lost all his luggage:

Good thing he can afford some more.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy