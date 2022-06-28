Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Karl-Anthony Towns attend Paris Fashion Week

L: Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images For C'EST BON; R: Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images For Christian Dior

If you’re not aware, it’s Fashion Week in Paris, France, and amazingly enough, Kentucky Blue got in. Former Cats Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Karl-Anthony Towns have been spotted at the festivities in Paris this week, with Shai even walking in Thom Browne’s show:

Shai’s love for fashion is well documented. He has his own line with Converse called “Chase the Drip” and routinely makes the NBA’s most stylish lists. Last year, he attended the Met Gala and was profiled by GQ. When he’s not walking the runway in Paris, he’s walking the red carpet, dropping in on Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, and Kenzo’s shows so far.

Elsewhere in Paris, fellow former Cat Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods are also making the rounds, hanging out with celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at Christian Dior’s show.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns attend the Dior Homme : Photocall – Paris Fashion Week – Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 on June 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images For Christian Dior)

Photo: @KarlTowns/Twitter

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Karl-Anthony Towns attends the Christian Dior After Show Party at the the 30 avenue Montaigne Dior flagship store on June 24, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images For Christian Dior)

It’s not all glamorous. Karl tweeted over the weekend that Air France lost all his luggage:

Good thing he can afford some more.