Tom Brady or Peyton Manning? Will Levis weighs in

(Ezra Shaw | Getty Images)

Tom Brady or Peyton Manning? A timeless question, the rivalry once consumed conversation around the NFL. Seven years after Manning’s retirement, Brady is still going strong, winning Super Bowls and breaking records in South Florida, ultimately providing clarity to the question.

Over the summer Kentucky quarterback Will Levis had multiple experiences help him reach a conclusion to the age-old question. He met Tom Brady in Las Vegas after “The Match.” A few weeks later he was in Louisiana, serving as a camp counselor for Peyton and Eli’s Manning Passing Academy. Now that he’s met both, who is Levis taking, Brady or Manning?

“Gotta say Tom still,” Levis said. “Being a Patriots fan growing up, it’s still a little surreal seeing what he’s been able to do at the age that he is. It’s crazy, so I gotta go with Tom.”

As the summer winds down for the Kentucky quarterback, Levis shared a little bit more about his eye-opening experiences with some of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game of football.

“I didn’t really talk ball with Brady. I was kind of just talking to him about growing up and all of that. We were just poking jokes at each other a little bit,” said Levis. “Peyton and Eli were cool. We definitely had time to talk about ball. They were actually running drills, talking about thought process, things we were doing and that was really interesting, something I got a lot out of.”

At the Manning Passing Academy Levis was one of five finalists in the Air-It-Out Challenge, a throwing competition among the 40+ college counselors. He picked up on a few things from the Mannings, but the focus of the camp was not self-improvement. It was an opporuntity to give back to the kids, and unwind a little bit. The only people in the world that know the stresses of being a quarterback are other quarterbacks. Levis enjoyed cutting up with other quarterbacks from across the country at the Manning Passing Academy, providing a few moments of reprieve before the competition kicks back up on the gridiron.

Now that it’s settled, the next question for QB1, MJ or LeBron?