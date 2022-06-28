These three trends are shaping the future of the metaverse

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: the hidden risks of DAOs, Pinterest at the Ready and the Bitcoin Jesus default. Since the days when Ben Ling spearheaded Google Checkout then jumped to Facebook, the ecommerce job at Google has been Mountain View’s equivalent to the Defense Against the Dark Arts professorship at Hogwarts. The revolving door at headquarters helps explain why Google’s long been on the back foot against Amazon in merging search and shopping. The last holder of the position, Bill Ready, just decamped to run Pinterest. Good for him, but who’s going to oversee ecommerce now? Replacing Ready falls to Prabhakar Raghavan, who’s recently been aligning Google’s shopping features more closely with search and ads.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO