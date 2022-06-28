ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

These three trends are shaping the future of the metaverse

By Nick Statt, Janko Roettgers
protocol.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we have an interview with Newzoo metaverse expert Mihai Vicol on the state of virtual worlds in 2022, as well as all the news over the weekend about how the game industry...

www.protocol.com

bitcoinist.com

The Metaverse Offers Virtual Reality But Real Profits

Virtual reality has been around for years, but the concept’s maturity means multiple metaverse fights for supremacy. In addition, a new World Wide Web is emerging where everything can virtually be. So, how are people trying to make money in the metaverse?. Metaverse Virtual Galleries. The most common business...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Unity is laying off hundreds of employees

San Francisco-based game development tools provider Unity is laying off hundreds of employees, according to a report from Kotaku. Word of the layoffs appears to have begun surfacing earlier this week on the anonymous workplace platform Blind, with numerous users claiming to work for Unity saying management was pulling employees into Zoom meetings on Tuesday to announce they were being let go. Kotaku, citing multiple sources, now says the layoffs number in the hundreds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hackernoon

Top 3 Emerging Metaverse, NFT Trends To Look Out For

You could make a good argument that blockchain technology has completely altered the internet in a way that will alter the course of society. The two main developments in the blockchain space so far are NFTs and the Metaverse. NFTs are nonfungible tokens you can mint online, helping you prove ownership and generate revenue each time they are used or sold. So far, it's been a popular development for artists. The smart contracts they create will soon be used on a variety of different documents like property deeds and automobile purchases.
TECHNOLOGY
Fast Company

The importance of contextual design in our ever-changing digital world

In our modern world, technology has opened a floodgate of information that is rapidly and readily available at the tips of our fingers. Information and innovation are growing and spreading at an unimaginable pace. In such a competitive landscape, it is fundamental to keep your eyes on the way trends ebb and flow, enter and evolve, and become reconceptualized into newer, updated trends and user preferences.
DESIGN
Andrei Tapalaga

Artificial Intelligence Invented Its Own Secret Language

The automatic or self-development of artificial intelligence (AI) has been speculated since the term started to be commonly used within the tech industry. A new generation of AI named DALL-E 2 has been identified by tech experts to have developed its own secret language or better-said vocabulary to create digital intellectual property.
protocol.com

Chip companies are scrambling to hire college students dazzled by software dollars

Every morning, Isaiah Morris drives his white Nissan Altima eight miles down Arizona state Route 101 to a sprawling, low-level office park in South Tempe. Inside one of the unassuming buildings adjacent to GoDaddy’s headquarters and a couple of Amazon offices, the Arizona State University student dons a lab coat, safety shoes and prescription goggles as he helps engineer chemicals for a chip manufacturing process called planarization.
TEMPE, AZ
Fortune

Google’s suspended ‘sentient’ AI engineer corrects the record: He didn’t hire an attorney for the chatbot, he just made introductions — the chatbot hired the lawyer

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Google engineer who said that a chatbot achieved sentience has now said that the same AI asked him to find an attorney. Earlier this month, Google placed Blake Lemoine...
INTERNET
protocol.com

Who really runs that DAO?

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: the hidden risks of DAOs, Pinterest at the Ready and the Bitcoin Jesus default. Since the days when Ben Ling spearheaded Google Checkout then jumped to Facebook, the ecommerce job at Google has been Mountain View’s equivalent to the Defense Against the Dark Arts professorship at Hogwarts. The revolving door at headquarters helps explain why Google’s long been on the back foot against Amazon in merging search and shopping. The last holder of the position, Bill Ready, just decamped to run Pinterest. Good for him, but who’s going to oversee ecommerce now? Replacing Ready falls to Prabhakar Raghavan, who’s recently been aligning Google’s shopping features more closely with search and ads.
MARKETS
Andrei Tapalaga

Employee Loses Flash Drives Holding the Personal Data of an Entire City

The flash drives, containing the personal data of 460,000 residentsWebandi/Pixabay. Many people after work like to have a nice drink with their friends or even work colleagues, especially on Friday night after a long week. This tradition within the work culture is especially respected in Japan where almost all employees go out for drinks after work.
protocol.com

It’s OK to adjust pay

Good morning! The shift to remote work has some employees asking what it might mean for location-based pay. According to a new Carta report, adjusting compensation based on location is more common than you might think. What happened to ‘geo-neutral’ pay?. Companies love talking about their plans to...
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

A Look at 10 BAYC-Like NFT Initiatives for 2022

The Yeti Yacht Club and Sapphire Studios, an MMO game development company, have formed a partnership. Treeverse raised $25 million in a round of investment led by IdeoCo Labs, Animoca Brands, and Skyvision Capital. Kibatsu Mecha is a collection of 2,222 unique characters that were hand-generated in their entirety. The one-of-a-kind "Kibatsu" is one of the "extremely odd" NFTs that can be combined in any way.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Samsung is first out of the gate with a new chip manufacturing process

Samsung announced Wednesday that it has taken a significant step toward rolling out a next-generation manufacturing technology that has the potential to reshuffle the chip industry. Samsung said that it had begun initial production of its three-nanometer manufacturing process, which includes the introduction of a new transistor architecture called gate-all-around,...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: The party’s over — Airbnb bans all disruptive gatherings in perpetuity

Greetings, there is a lot of news to get into today, and my head is reeling a bit from some of that January 6 testimony today, so let’s get right into it. Oh, and TechCrunch+ is having an Independence Day sale! Save 50% on an annual subscription here. (More on TechCrunch+ here if you need it!) Now that you have said subscription, head on over to Haje’s story about your pitch deck needing an operating plan. — Christine.
INDIA
CoinDesk

Meet ‘Frequency,’ Polkadot’s New Decentralized Social Media Parachain

The Polkadot ecosystem will soon have a parachain dedicated to decentralized social media named “Frequency,” the team behind the protocol said Wednesday at Polkadot Decoded, its annual community event. Frequency, the first implementation of The Decentralized Social Network Protocol (DSNP), had already selected the Polkadot ecosystem as a...
INTERNET
The Independent

UK rules that AI cannot patent inventions

The UK government has announced that artificial intelligence algorithms that come up with new technologies will not be able to patent their inventions.The Intellectual Property Office said on Tuesday that it also plans to tweak existing laws to make it easier for people and institutions to use AI, machine learning and data mining software in order to rapidly advance research and innovation without requiring extensive permissions from copyright owners.It forms part of the UK’s 10-year plan to transform the country into a “global AI superpower” through its National AI Strategy announced last year.The update aims to “take advantage” of the...
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Software is eating the chip industry

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why chipmakers are struggling to recruit the talent they need to expand U.S. production, Google Cloud sets up a new public-sector division and Intel improves its optics. If you build it, will they come?. In order to deliver hundreds of billions of dollars’...
COMPUTERS

