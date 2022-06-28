Big changes coming to ACC football scheduling
CLEMSON — The ACC is making major changes to the way it does scheduling for football.
The league announced Tuesday morning that it is going to a 3-5-5 scheduling model beginning in 2023.
Under this new format, each team will have three permanent opponents that they will play yearly.
The other 10 teams will rotate on the schedule, with five being played one year and five the next.
Clemson’s permanent opponents will be Florida State, NC State and Georgia Tech.
The ACC will no longer have Atlantic and Coastal divisions for football, beginning in 2023. Instead, the conference championship game will pair the top two teams in the ACC, regardless of division.
Dabo Swinney was asked earlier this offseason about potential schedule changes during an appearance on the ACC Network.
“It doesn’t really matter, honestly. I’m not passionate one way or the other,” he said. “If we change to one division, I can get on board with the 3-5-5, not that it matters. But of the changes that I’ve heard, to me that makes the most sense.”
We are told that Swinney is supportive of this change.
Clemson football 2022 schedule
Sept. 5 vs. Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
Sept. 10 vs. Furman
Sept. 17 vs. Louisiana Tech
Sept. 24 at Wake Forest
Oct. 1 vs. NC State
Oct. 8 at Boston College
Oct. 15 at Florida State
Oct. 22 vs. Syracuse
Nov. 5 at Notre Dame
Nov. 12 vs. Louisville
Nov. 19 vs. Miami
Nov. 26 vs. South Carolina
Comments / 0