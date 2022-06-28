ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Big changes coming to ACC football scheduling

By Matt Connolly about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxNrw_0gOV7F0p00
Clemson has high expectations entering the 2022 season. (Joseph Hastings/On3)

CLEMSON — The ACC is making major changes to the way it does scheduling for football.

The league announced Tuesday morning that it is going to a 3-5-5 scheduling model beginning in 2023.

Under this new format, each team will have three permanent opponents that they will play yearly.

The other 10 teams will rotate on the schedule, with five being played one year and five the next.

Clemson’s permanent opponents will be Florida State, NC State and Georgia Tech.

The ACC will no longer have Atlantic and Coastal divisions for football, beginning in 2023. Instead, the conference championship game will pair the top two teams in the ACC, regardless of division.

Dabo Swinney was asked earlier this offseason about potential schedule changes during an appearance on the ACC Network.

“It doesn’t really matter, honestly. I’m not passionate one way or the other,” he said. “If we change to one division, I can get on board with the 3-5-5, not that it matters. But of the changes that I’ve heard, to me that makes the most sense.”

We are told that Swinney is supportive of this change.

Clemson football 2022 schedule

Sept. 5 vs. Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

Sept. 10 vs. Furman

Sept. 17 vs. Louisiana Tech

Sept. 24 at Wake Forest

Oct. 1 vs. NC State

Oct. 8 at Boston College

Oct. 15 at Florida State

Oct. 22 vs. Syracuse

Nov. 5 at Notre Dame

Nov. 12 vs. Louisville

Nov. 19 vs. Miami

Nov. 26 vs. South Carolina

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
accesswdun.com

Simmons speeds to 602 Late Model victory at Lavonia

Parris Simmons jumped to the lead early, and drove to the 602 Late Model feature victory on Friday night at Georgia’s Lavonia Speedway. Simmons, who hails from Baldwin, Georgia, started the night by setting fast time in qualifying with a lap at 17.500 seconds around the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
Fast Casual

Huey Magoo's opens in South Carolina

Huey Magoo's has opened its first South Carolina-based location in Greenville, marking its 29th restaurant spanning seven states less than a week after opening its 28th location in Florida. The 2,300-square-foot Greenville restaurant, which features an outdoor patio and a drive-thru, is the first of 12 locations owned by franchisees...
GREENVILLE, SC
livingupstatesc.com

Ingles Open Road in Easley, SC

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
EASLEY, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Must-Try Greer SC Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greer SC

Greer is in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The City of Greer is at the border of Greenville and Spartanburg Counties. The Blakely farmhouse was the first known house in Greer. Later, land lots were sold off. That’s when W.T. Shumate realized there was potential for a town around the train station.
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#American Football#College Football#Acc#Florida State#Coastal#The Acc Network#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Furman#Louisiana Tech Sept#Wake Forest#Notre Dame
woofboomnews.com

“A Lot Of Hurdles” for Anderson to get a new Grocery Store

Will a food dessert in Anderson be getting a drink? It will if a Marion man is able to develop the former Marsh store on Nichol Avenue into a shopping center. Liam Barnes III has been working on a project for the past three years in hopes of opening a grocery store and converting a portion of the building for other retail outlets. Barnes said he is working with Save A Lot and financial resources to purchase a building as part of a five-year plan for the area. Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, told the Herald Bulletin that Barnes has several hurdles to cross.
ANDERSON, IN
carolinatails.org

WORLD’S OLDEST DOG LIVES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

The world’s oldest dog lives right here in South Carolina. Pebbles, a four-pound Toy Fox Terrier was born March 28, 2000, and was named the oldest dog in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records in May. Pebbles lives in Taylors, SC with her parents Bobby and Julie Gregory. Pebbles’ family originally hoped to adopt a large breed dog when they first set their eyes on the pocket-sized pup. What Pebbles lacked in stature, she made up for with her larger-than-life personality. As Bobby looked around, he noticed the puppy following him and running alongside her enclosure every time he would walk by. According to Bobby and Julie, Pebbles can be a bit cranky when waking up, but at her age, why not?!
TAYLORS, SC
greenvillejournal.com

First new state park in nearly 20 years has strong Greenville ties

For Greenville landscape architect Holley Owings, there was almost an inevitability to how well plans for the state’s first new park in nearly 20 years came together as part of the new Black River Initiative. “It’s really cool to be part of a project where so many things fell...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
61K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy