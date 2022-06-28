Big changes coming to ACC football scheduling

Clemson has high expectations entering the 2022 season. (Joseph Hastings/On3)

CLEMSON — The ACC is making major changes to the way it does scheduling for football.

The league announced Tuesday morning that it is going to a 3-5-5 scheduling model beginning in 2023.

Under this new format, each team will have three permanent opponents that they will play yearly.

The other 10 teams will rotate on the schedule, with five being played one year and five the next.

Clemson’s permanent opponents will be Florida State, NC State and Georgia Tech.

The ACC will no longer have Atlantic and Coastal divisions for football, beginning in 2023. Instead, the conference championship game will pair the top two teams in the ACC, regardless of division.

Dabo Swinney was asked earlier this offseason about potential schedule changes during an appearance on the ACC Network.

“It doesn’t really matter, honestly. I’m not passionate one way or the other,” he said. “If we change to one division, I can get on board with the 3-5-5, not that it matters. But of the changes that I’ve heard, to me that makes the most sense.”

We are told that Swinney is supportive of this change.

Clemson football 2022 schedule

Sept. 5 vs. Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

Sept. 10 vs. Furman

Sept. 17 vs. Louisiana Tech

Sept. 24 at Wake Forest

Oct. 1 vs. NC State

Oct. 8 at Boston College

Oct. 15 at Florida State

Oct. 22 vs. Syracuse

Nov. 5 at Notre Dame

Nov. 12 vs. Louisville

Nov. 19 vs. Miami

Nov. 26 vs. South Carolina