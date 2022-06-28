TYSON STORM LAKE PLANT CELEBRATES 40 YEARS

The City of Carroll issued a boil advisory this (Tuesday) afternoon for a small segment of residents a block north of the Carroll Aquatic Center. According to Public Works Director Randy Krauel, city crews identified an issue in the water distribution system resulting in a loss of pressure in the water main near the intersection of Parkview Drive and Forest Street. The area under a drinking water advisory includes Parkview Drive from Grant Road to Forest Street and Forest Street from 11th Street north to the cul-de-sac. Due to the potential risk for bacterial contamination, customers are encouraged to bring all water used for consumption to a boil for at least one minute or use bottled water as an alternative. The city has restored pressure to the distribution system, but the advisory will remain in effect until at least two test samples have returned clear of contamination. Residents with additional questions can contact the Public Works Department by calling 712-792-1000. Carroll Broadcasting will provide further information once the advisory has been lifted.

CARROLL, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO