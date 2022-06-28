ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TYSON STORM LAKE PLANT CELEBRATES 40 YEARS

By Woody Gottburg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYSON FOODS IS CELEBRATING THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF ITS STORM LAKE PLANT WITH A , DONATION OF MORE THAN 40,000 POUNDS OF...

Related
nwestiowa.com

Music on the Water

Annual Lake Affect concert slated for Saturday, July 2. There isn’t much that says summer more than enjoying some sun on the water or catching some great music in an outdoor setting. Damon Dotson’s annual concert combines the best of both ideas into one big, blowout event: Lake Affect....
OKOBOJI, IA
kicdam.com

Home On East Lake Okoboji Heavily Damaged By Thursday Fire

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A home on East Lake Okoboji was heavily damaged by a fire that required attention from multiple Dickinson County fire departments Thursday evening. Spirit Lake fire crews got the initial call just before six o’clock from 404 8th Street where flames could be seen coming from the lake side of the structure which led to the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire Department being called in with a fire boat to pump water from the lake to other responding units.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Dickinson County Offering Multiple Chances To See Fireworks

Dickinson County, IA (KICD) — Firework organizers in Dickinson Count have coordinated their shows for optimum viewing opportunity. Things kick off Friday night in Lake Park over Silver Lake. Saturday features the weekly fireworks display following the free concert at Arnolds Park Amusement Park, Sunday sees fireworks over Big Spirit Lake, and traditional 4th of July fireworks will be shot off over West Okoboji shortly after 10pm.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

FIRE DAMAGES LE MARS RECYCLING BUSINESS

FIRE DAMAGED A LE MARS RECYCLING CENTER WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. LE MARS FIRE-RESCUE WAS DISPATCHED TO VAN’S SANITATION IN THE INDUSTRIAL AREA OF THAT CITY JUST AFTER 3:30 P.M. FIREFIGHTERS FOUND A SEMI-TRAILER FULL OF RECYCLED MATERIALS ON FIRE AND THE FIRE HAD SPREAD TO SEVERAL LARGE BALES OF RECYCLED PLASTICS, SHREDDED PAPER, AND ALUMINUM.
LE MARS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyson Foods#Storm Lake#Plant#Food Pantries#Ibp#Charity
harlanonline.com

Rasmussens will celebrate 50th anniversary

 DEFIANCE -- Rick and Paulette (Ahrenholtz) Rasmussen of Defiance will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary July 1.  The couple married July 1, 1972 at Defiance United Methodist Church. Rick is a retired farmer and Shelby County Farmers Mutual Insurance manager. Paulette is a retired Harlan Community School counselor.  Family includes...
DEFIANCE, IA
KCCI.com

Nearly half of Iowa in need of rain

DES MOINES, Iowa — Almost half of Iowa is in need of rain. A new Drought Monitor map released on Thursday shows over 47% of Iowa is rated as abnormally dry or in some level of drought. Northwest Iowa is the hardest hit by the dry weather. Large portions...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Lithium battery explosion likely caused Le Mars fire, fire-rescue says

"Firefighters did an excellent job of controlling the fire. This was an exceptionally large fire that moved very rapidly causing an extremely dangerous situation. The weather conditions also were tough on the firefighters with several of them being checked and rehabbed by EMS personnel. A total of forty-five Fire and Ems personnel responded to the emergency," said a statement from Fire Chief David Schipper.
LE MARS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City man wins $25,000 from Iowa Lottery scratch ticket

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WHO) — A Siouxland man has won thousands of dollars through the lottery. Jesus “Danny” Gonzalez won a bingo scratch game after buying a lottery ticket at the Gordon Drive Hy-Vee in Sioux City. He claimed his $25,000 prize on Thursday in Storm Lake. The top prize of the Wild Bingo game […]
WHO 13

1000 dead pigs found at Sac County hog confinement sites

SAC COUNTY, Iowa — An employee for two hog confinement sites was arrested for livestock neglect after law enforcement discovered over 1000 dead pigs between the sites on Thursday. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of dead pigs in the 2400 mile of Otter Ave. Law enforcement interviewed Elana May Laber, 33, […]
SAC COUNTY, IA
KEYC

Authorities in Storm Lake, IA remove 50 cats from home

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Last week, officers and firefighters in Storm Lake, Iowa searched a local home investigating an animal cruelty report. The investigation resulted in 50 cats and two dogs being taken from the home. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the search was done Friday, June...
STORM LAKE, IA
1380kcim.com

City Of Carroll Issues Boil Advisory For Residents Near Carroll Aquatic Center

The City of Carroll issued a boil advisory this (Tuesday) afternoon for a small segment of residents a block north of the Carroll Aquatic Center. According to Public Works Director Randy Krauel, city crews identified an issue in the water distribution system resulting in a loss of pressure in the water main near the intersection of Parkview Drive and Forest Street. The area under a drinking water advisory includes Parkview Drive from Grant Road to Forest Street and Forest Street from 11th Street north to the cul-de-sac. Due to the potential risk for bacterial contamination, customers are encouraged to bring all water used for consumption to a boil for at least one minute or use bottled water as an alternative. The city has restored pressure to the distribution system, but the advisory will remain in effect until at least two test samples have returned clear of contamination. Residents with additional questions can contact the Public Works Department by calling 712-792-1000. Carroll Broadcasting will provide further information once the advisory has been lifted.
CARROLL, IA
wfxrtv.com

Over 1,000 dead pigs lead to arrest of Iowa woman

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities in Iowa have arrested a woman after receiving a report that over 1,000 dead pigs were discovered at two hog confinement sites she was hired to maintain. Elana Laber, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of criminal mischief in the...
SAC COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Redemption centers welcome new bottle bill

REGIONAL—A penny in 2022 does not go nearly as far as it did in 1979, which is why David Brommer was pleased to see a recent update to the state’s bottle and can redemption law. “It’s definitely a good outcome for something that’s been needed for a long...
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Sioux, Plymouth and Woodbury. In Nebraska, Dixon and Dakota. In South Dakota, Gregory, Jerauld, Sanborn, Miner, Brule, Aurora, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Clay and Union. * TIMING...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * WINDS...South 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 90s to lower 100s. * LIGHTNING...Dry lightning may be possible later this evening. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man jailed for intox in Rock Rapids park

ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 10 p.m. Monday, June 27, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Keith Richard Alesch stemmed from a report of him approaching a 12-year-old girl playing sand volleyball at Westside Park and attempting to pull her away from the court, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Restoration Of 371-Acre State Lake In Northwest Iowa Nearly Complete

(Superior, IA) — After several delays due to the weather, work is nearly complete on the restoration project at Little Swan Lake in northwest Iowa’s Dickinson County. Mike Hawkins is a fisheries biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Hawkins says the lake has “a history of real high turbidity, which means lots of stuff in the water, like algae and sediment — it has a large watershed.” The project began seven years ago during extremely wet conditions and will conclude during a drought. Hawkins says they were finally able to get the levels low enough to kill all the carp in the lake and reset the fishery in late 2020. Little Swan Lake covers 371 acres and is near the small town of Superior.
SUPERIOR, IA

