Eugene Shelton Boulware was born April 15, 1932 in Center Point, Texas to Carl Ernest Boulware and Jewell Shelton Boulware. Eugene spent most of his young life in Center Point, Texas. He graduated from Center Point High School in 1948. In 1951 he attended The Apostolic Faith Bible School and was ordained a minister of the Gospel.

