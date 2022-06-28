ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Mock Draft 2022: Buffalo Sabres select Conor Geekie with No. 9 pick

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to the valuation of a handful of forward prospects in the 2022 NHL draft the big question is: do you believe the player will stick at center or will they move to the wing? Centers and 200 foot defensemen are highly valuable at the top of the draft,...

