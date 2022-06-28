ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Mille Lacs tribe awarded $3M in federal funding to boost its entrepreneurship

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrjUd_0gOV6Pd400

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over $3 million in federal funding has been awarded to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe to boost tribal entrepreneurship.

On Tuesday, U.S. senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced that the Economic Development Administration awarded the funding, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan's Indigenous Communities program.

The goal is to enable the construction of a "tribal business incubator" in order to help small businesses and start-ups have access to technical assistance.

"Minnesota's Tribal Nations have deep cultural and economic significance across our state," Smith said. "I am pleased to announce this investment in the Mille Lacs Band reservation in Minnesota, which will help to grow and diversify the local economy. This investment, made possible by the American Rescue Plan, will create jobs and generate private investment so that the local economy can build back stronger in the wake of the pandemic."

The funding is in addition to the $1 million announced in April .

The federal Indigenous Communities program has allocated $100 million specifically to support tribal governments and Indigenous communities.

WCCO has reached out to Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe for comment and will update story when that is received.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Walz, DLF leaders detail $4 billion plan to give direct checks to Minnesotans

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gov. Tim Walz and top DFL lawmakers formally announced Wednesday the double-down on the plan to send direct checks to Minnesotans struggling under the weight of inflation and record-high gas prices. At a morning press conference, the governor and House Speaker Melissa Hortman detailed a proposal to return roughly $4 billion of the state's historic budget surplus back to Minnesotans in the form of direct payments, which would go to an estimated 2.7 million households.Under the plan, single tax filers making up to $164,000 a year would get $1,000 checks while couples earning up to $273,470 would get $2,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Trust 'linked to Bill Gates' is asked by North Dakota AG to explain how it got 2,000 acres of land worth $13.5M near Canadian border when state law puts limits on who can own ranches

A trust allegedly tied to Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has been asked to justify a recent purchase of farmland in North Dakota that has made residents 'livid.'. Red River Trust reportedly acquired six parcels of land near the borders of Minnesota and Canada in November that officials say may violate state corporate farming laws.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Business
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, ranking the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

Several Minnesota companies to reimburse workers who travel for abortion services

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some Minnesota companies now say they will offer reimbursement to employees who have to travel for abortion services.Local companies include Target, Medtronic and Sleep Number. Paramount Global, which owns CBS and WCCO, is also offering reimbursements. Paul Stark, spokesman for with Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, says these companies need to redirect their money."What we're seeing here is that companies are facilitating abortion," Stark said. "We think that companies should support women and children. They should make it easy for women to have children and raise families."Stark says he knows of no planned effort by abortion opponents...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Tina Smith
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden administration approves $9M for sagebrush projects in Idaho, across the West

The federal government has committed to spending nearly $1 million on six projects designed to protect and restore sagebrush habitat in Idaho.  Earlier this month, Department of Interior and Biden administration officials announced they are spending more than $9 million per year over the next five years on sagebrush habitat projects affecting Idaho and seven […] The post Biden administration approves $9M for sagebrush projects in Idaho, across the West appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Will have a devastating impact": Minnesota lawmakers respond to court's EPA decision

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Supreme Court on Thursday limited the power of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, delivering a significant blow to the Biden administration's efforts to fight climate change.Minnesota lawmakers were swift to respond to the decision, with Sen. Tina Smith calling the decision "deeply flawed.""For more than fifty years, the Clean Air Act has reduced pollution and improved air quality and health for families in Minnesota and across the country. Fifteen years ago, a conservative-majority court correctly ruled that this law could be the basis for regulating greenhouse gases—a decision that was reaffirmed...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Walz campaign clarifies remark on Supreme Court retirements

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's campaign on Wednesday clarified remarks he made on abortion a day earlier, acknowledging that only one Minnesota Supreme Court justice will hit the mandatory retirement age in the next gubernatorial term, not three.Walz made the comment after telling reporters, "The governor's office is now the last line of defense against an abortion ban in Minnesota." Walz was contrasting his position with that of Republican challenger Scott Jensen, who has called for a ban. But Walz campaign spokesman Darwin Forsyth said the governor misspoke, and meant to say only that he thinks three...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

DNR receives land donation along St. Croix River

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that it will be gaining more land in the Chengwatana State Forest thanks to a recent land donation.The 729-acre land donation from Trust for Public Land stretches for three miles along the St. Croix River near Chisago City. The land includes forests, grassland and several creeks, streams and ponds. The DNR says that donating land safeguards the diversity of native ecosystems, improves connectivity between natural lands, protects drinking water and provides public access for recreational activities."For generations to come, this place will be protected and treasured by countless hikers, hunters, and wildlife viewers," said Susan Schmidt, Minnesota state director for Trust for Public Land. Xcel Energy owned the land for nearly a century before TPL led the effort to purchase it using a grant funded by the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Fund.TPL works with communities to create parks and protect public land.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Mille#Tribe#The Mille Lacs Band#Indigenous Communities#Tribal Nations#The American Rescue Plan
CBS Minnesota

Eden Prairie community revives local paper felled amid pandemic

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The pandemic closed the doors of a lot of businesses across Minnesota and stopped the printers at several small town newspapers, including one in Eden Prairie.The former Eden Prairie Newspaper offered a physical copy of the headlines for 47 years, but printed their last page in April 2020."I was looking for news on who I could vote for in things like School Board and City Council, and there wasn't any information on that," said Steve Schewe, who has lived and raised his family in Eden Prairie since 1993. When he found out his city's paper folded,...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Proposed legislation will aim to close legal gap after several Minnesota families lose savings to pool contractor

MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation has sparked state action to protect your money and property.         We introduced you to several families who paid for a backyard pool and have nothing to show for the tens of thousands of dollars paid.Our reports drew attention from the attorney general's office, and now from law enforcement and lawmakers.MORE: "Our yard is ruined": More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurchFamily after family told WCCO how they sacrificed and saved, and spent their life savings to build a place for their...
MINNESOTA STATE
US News and World Report

Q&A: The Investment Case for Robotics

Robots have been a part of the human collective consciousness since the 1930s "Flash Gordon" comics, and they became a physical reality in the 1970s, when the first industrial robots were used in Japanese automobile manufacturing. But today's world may present the most enticing investment opportunities yet. BlackRock recently identified robots as one of its core megatrends, "powerful, transformative forces that could change the global economy, business and society."
ENGINEERING
Variety

Hollywood Foreign Press Association Announce Partnership With World Bank for Educational Initiatives

Click here to read the full article. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that produces the Golden Globes, will co-sponsor a series of events with the World Bank to promote the growth of educational entertainment programming. Called “Global Forums,” these events will feature panels of HFPA and World Bank spokespeople and entertainment representatives discussing the importance of educational programming including issues of poverty, gender inequality and climate change. The forums will utilize United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as a framework to discuss issues. “This partnership seeks to connect Hollywood with the global development community by developing new creative programming with the...
CHARITIES
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy