‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Kanan and Raq’s Relationship Reaches a Boiling Point in Season 2

By Aramide Tinubu
 2 days ago

Power Book III: Raising Kanan tells the story of the early life of Kanan Stark (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in Power and Mekai Curtis in Kanan ). Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) is a ruthless drug queenpin whose lust for power is beginning to spiral out of control. Raq’s brothers, Marvin (London Brown ) and Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) know the truth about her, but Kanan is slowly seeing the light.

Now in season 2 their mother/son relationship will reach a boiling point.

Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark and Patina Miller as Raq Thomas in ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Starz

There is a time jump between ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 1 and 2

The second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan will debut on Aug. 14, and fans will find a more mature Kanan than the one we saw in season 1. In fact, the time in the series jumps ahead a year from 1991 to 1993. The background song in the teaser trailer is “C.R.E.A.M.” by the Wu-Tang Clan , which was released in 1993. This means that Kanan has likely lived away from his mother and Queens in the D.M.V area.

We’re not sure who he’s been living with, but we do know that some distance from Raq will likely put things in perspective for Kanan and it won’t be in a good way.

Kanan and Raq’s relationship reaches a boiling point in season 2

In fact, Curtis says that Kanan and Raq’s relationship will reach a boiling point. Since the teen already knows about Raq getting D-Wiz killed, it’s likely he will learn the truth about Detective Howard being his father this season.

“I think the foundation of Kanan and Raq’s relationship has been broken, at this point,” Curtis told PopSugar . “There’s definitely been a trust and a boundary on both sides that’s been crossed. It’s just really interesting seeing how they deal with the constant back-and-forth of ‘blood is thicker than water, but I still can’t forget this.’ I can’t wait to see how it all comes together, because it really comes to a boiling point — just the edginess and the intensity that’s there.”

Raq’s obsession with power could cost her her family

Not only are things going to get tenser between Kanan and Raq, we already know that she has some major tension with Lou Lou. Still, that hasn’t stopped her from trying to hold on to her family with an iron fist. The season 2 logline reads, “As we enter season two, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away. Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past.”

Moreover, Raq might find herself in over her head with some new enemies. “Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory,” the logline reads.

Dealing with Unique (Joey Bada$$) was one thing, but Sal Boselli (Sopranos alum Michael Rispoli) the powerful, charismatic, Italian mob boss of Newark, New Jersey is another level of adversary

