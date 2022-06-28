ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The top vegan and dairy-free ice creams, ranked

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xqL0D_0gOV61m700

Ice cream is synonymous with summer and for fans of the frozen treat seeking plant-based or dairy-free options, there's a delicious lineup of options to taste-test.

Consumer Reports this week revealed to "Good Morning America" its ranking of 14 such non-dairy ice cream products, taking both nutrition and taste into account.

Importantly, "there's no one formulation" for non-dairy ice cream, registered dietitian and food tester for Consumer Reports Amy Keating told "GMA."

"The base can be a variety of different plant milk -- almond, cashew, coconut, oat -- or not even a plant milk and just a coconut oil," Keating said. "One was made with avocado oil."

The different compositions, then, mean "healthiness" can vary significantly from product to product.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2Y5V_0gOV61m700
ABCNews.com - VIDEO: Consumer Reports releases list of top vegan ice creams

"The nondairy desserts that scored the highest for taste -- Häagen-Dazs and Van Leeuwen -- got low ratings for nutrition, but both are very rich," Keating said in the report. "A little goes a long way, so have one-third of a cup and cut your calorie, fat, and sugar intake in half."

NadaMoo Dairy-Free Organic Chocolate, meanwhile, which is made with a coconut milk base, got the top nutrition rating and a "good" rating for flavor.

The other brands that rounded out the top three spots include Oatly, made with oat-based milk, and Cado, the aptly named non-dairy option made with avocado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28sv1y_0gOV61m700
Westend61/Getty Images - PHOTO: Bowls of vegan blueberry banana and chocolate banana ice cream are pictured in a stock photo.

Registered dietition and nutritionist Maya Feller warned similarly that, just because the products are plant- and nut-based, it didn't mean they were automatically healthy, telling "GMA" that "you want to take a look at the added sugars, you also want to take a look at the added salts and the added fats."

Two-thirds of a cup of Breyers milk-based chocolate ice cream has 180 calories -- but 11 of the 14 brands of non-dairy ice cream that Consumer Reports reviewed had more calories than that.

"If you are going to have ice cream, sit down, have a bowl, enjoy it mindfully," Feller said. "I would say the exact same for [non-dairy or plant-based options]."

When it comes to flavor, ABC News' Becky Worley, who tasted all of the products, said each non-dairy base was undoubtedly impacted by the various base products.

"In my opinion, all of the non-dairy options I tried had a slightly different base flavor than ice cream made with cow's milk that subtly affected the expression of the chocolate taste," she said.

As for price, consumers should expect to pay a bit more for some non-dairy options, though it varies from brand to brand.

Both Breyers' non-dairy and regular milk ice cream are priced the same at $3 per quart and a half. Many of the other vegan brands are priced similar to gourmet ice creams and cost more. NadaMoo and Oatly cost $5.99 per pint and Cado costs $5.29.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Ice Creams#Dairy#Chocolate Ice Cream#Food Drink#Consumer Reports#H Agen Dazs
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to get Free Donuts this Friday

This Friday, June 3rd, is National Doughnut Day 2022! It's a holiday created in 1938 by The Salvation Army to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Now we all use it as an excuse to eat doughnuts all day--but at this point in our post-pandemic lives, I think we all need a little more sweetness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The Healthiest Meal To Order At McDonald's, According To A Nutritionist

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 02/02/2017. Even the healthiest eaters find themselves at the golden arches at some point in their life. Whether you’re on a road trip and it’s the only place to eat for miles, or you’re busy a mom that just needs a quick meal for the kids, there are countless situations where you might find yourself at McDonald’s, trying your best to navigate the menu and order the least-fattening item. Well, have no fear—nutritionists are here to help.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Another Pantry Staple Could Soon Have A Price Surge

Back in January, grocery prices broke a 13-year record. Since then, prices have only continued to go up. Eggs, the food that's seen the greatest price increase from inflation, have almost doubled in cost just since December 2021. But eggs aren't the only grocery item affected. Per Forbes Advisor, the prices of foods like beef, chicken, frozen items, milk, butter, and fresh fruit have also risen significantly. With groceries being so expensive, many Americans were turning to less-expensive alternatives. However, even pantry staples like rice, cornmeal, pasta, beans, and lentils are now more costly.
AGRICULTURE
Eater

This Restaurant Is Trash

Twice a week, Kayla Abe and David Murphy go to the farmers market to pick up produce. But while other shoppers are selecting photo-worthy peaches, Abe and Murphy are picking up special orders — entire cauliflower plants from stem to full leaves, wilted greens, ugly mushrooms, bruised fruit — and taking it back to their pizza place, the aptly named Shuggie’s Trash Pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Over 29% Agree This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

6 Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice

Is pickle juice good for you? It can be! Read on to learn about the benefits of drinking the brine. When you finish the last pickle, don’t toss that leftover juice! There are plenty of things to do with pickle juice. Drinking it has several health benefits, like pain relief and regulating blood sugar. It’s also a great substitute for sugary sports drinks.
FOOD & DRINKS
GMA

GMA

56K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy