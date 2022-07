GRAND ISLAND, NE — Grand Island Police are investigating after multiple trailers full of meat were stolen over the weekend. Police say at least three trailers were taken from the east side of town. One truck and trailer was loaded with more than $230,000 and had been parked in the 1500 block of East 4th St. Authorities later found the truck in Lancaster County but haven’t yet recovered the trailer or the beef.

