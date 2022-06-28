ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Headlines for Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Kansas Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNTSB Investigators Look into Fatal Missouri Amtrak Accident. MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are in Missouri trying to determine how an Amtrak train carrying more than 200 people slammed into a dump truck, killing two train passengers and the truck driver. Amtrak's Southwest Chief was...

kansaspublicradio.org

KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Missouri's gas rises by 2.5 cents Friday

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s fuel tax increased again on Friday. Missouri’s tax rose another 2.5 cents, the second such increase since last year, bringing the state’s total fuel tax to 22 cents per gallon. Missouri taxes are increasing as consumers continue to face pressure at the...
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri frogging season begins tonight

ST. LOUIS – A different type of hunting season begins Thursday night in Missouri. It’s the search for frogs!. The hunting season for bullfrogs and green frogs starts at sunset and runs through Halloween. The daily limit is eight frogs of each species. The Missouri Department of Conservation...
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Kansas Public Radio - Winning at Broadcasting Since 1952

Kansas Public Radio - Winning at Broadcasting Since 1952. Using a donated FM transmitter that a commercial radio station was throwing out, Kansas Public Radio began its life as KANU FM 91.5 in 1952. The commercial station didn’t think FM radio would catch on. FM and KANU have come...
KANSAS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Gasoline Prices in Missouri are Going Down

(MISSOURINET) – Gasoline is still expensive in Missouri, though the prices are currently heading in the right direction. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded in Missouri right now is four dollars-58 cents per gallon — that’s 30 cents a gallon lower than it was a week ago.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Bill environmentalists say could keep Missouri coal plants open signed by governor

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed legislation environmentalists fear will chip away at a year-old state law meant to encourage utilities to retire polluting coal plants.  One of the state’s largest utilities says the law is simply cleanup language.  Last year, Missouri and Kansas enacted laws allowing electric utilities to “securitize” aging coal plants […] The post Bill environmentalists say could keep Missouri coal plants open signed by governor appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

SAMPLE BALLOT: See what’s on the ballot for Missouri’s August primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s primary for the general election is August 2. The election features federal, state, and county government races. It also features a few municipal or fire protection district taxes. Again, this is an election for only Missouri voters. MISSOURI ONLY:. Barry County:. (Ballot 1) https://www.ky3.com/resizer/-kDSF9TtqA7iTEbRp0lUf5bYB6M=/arc-photo-gray/arc3-prod/public/Z7ECFZYD25DGRKXR3F6RUPYYMY.png.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

New Missouri law makes sleeping on state land a crime for people experiencing homelessness

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed sweeping legislation Wednesday making it a Class C misdemeanor for people experiencing homelessness to sleep on state-owned land. The law prevents some federal and state funds from being used to construct affordable housing, instead redirecting that money towards constructing temporary camps that provide substance abuse and mental health treatment.
MISSOURI STATE
ozarkradionews.com

Missouri Department of Conservation Announces Beginning of Frogging Season

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to discover nature this summer during frogging season. Beginning June 30 at sunset through Oct. 31, those with a fishing permit or small-game hunting permit may frog for bullfrogs and green frogs. The daily limit is eight frogs of both species...
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Public Radio

All Kansas Counties Placed on Drought Watch as Heat Wave Creeps Across State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All 105 Kansas counties have been placed under at least a "drought watch" as a record heat wave makes its way across the Sunflower State. WIBW TV reports that on Monday, Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order #22-06, which declared updated drought emergencies for all of the state. The Kansas Water Office said the declaration puts all 105 counties in the Sunflower State either on a watch, warning or emergency status. “A significant portion of the state of Kansas has experienced drought or abnormally dry conditions for the past several months,” said Kelly. “Unfortunately, these conditions are forecast to persist or get worse, so I strongly encourage Kansans to be mindful of drought conditions while we work to minimize the threat of fires across the state.”
KANSAS STATE
KFVS12

Heartland couple worried over new Mo. trigger law

Southeast Missouri drivers are pushing for safer railroad crossings after an Amtrak crash killed four people. Vanduser plans its celebration for 4th of July. The Census Bureau's report on durable orders came out on Monday. Meanwhile, FedEx and Nike had positive earnings reports. And companies are thinking about "Just Keep It" policies on returns.
MISSOURI STATE
newstalkkzrg.com

Missouri governor signs photo ID, four other bills into law

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, during a signing ceremony at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson signed five pieces of legislation into law, including House Bill (HB) 1878, which modifies Missouri’s election laws to strengthen election processes and voter confidence. “We are happy to be joined by Representative...
MISSOURI STATE

