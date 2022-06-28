Dr. Matt Hillmann discusses High School Facilities Planning

Yesterday, a Rice County Grand Jury indicted Cody Vernon Kolstad, 32, of Morristown on charges of first- and second-degree murder for the May 31 death of his housemate. Kolstad was charged June 1 with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Brian Daniel Stoeckel, 41, after Kolstad reported the shooting. At that time, he told the dispatcher and the responding officers that he had pulled the trigger.
Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell provides information about funding assistance programs available for business owners in the area. Chau Truong, owner of Tin Tea, talks about her decision to start a business while still in college.
As the residents of Viking Terrace struggle to adhere to, and even understand, policies and changes put in place by the new ownership company, Lakeshore Management, they are also looking for ways to buy the park from Lakeshore and create a resident owned cooperative. Mar Valdecantos of Rice County Neighbors...
A three vehicle crash east of Silver Lake shut down highway 7 for a time Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash involved a 44-year-old woman from Excelsior, a 27-year-old man from Eagan, and an 18-year-old man from Corona, South Dakota, however, the Patrol has not released names or details on any injuries.
A historic Minnesota restaurant that has been a staple of the community for decades closed its doors for the last time this week. Iconic Minnesota eatery, Canton Restaurant, closed this week after 40 years. The Burnsville restaurant has been a local favorite for decades, serving delicious traditional Chinese food and memories for generations of customers.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation has sparked state action to protect your money and property. We introduced you to several families who paid for a backyard pool and have nothing to show for the tens of thousands of dollars paid.Our reports drew attention from the attorney general's office, and now from law enforcement and lawmakers.MORE: "Our yard is ruined": More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurchFamily after family told WCCO how they sacrificed and saved, and spent their life savings to build a place for their...
Planners are about to provide the first high-level look at the potential future for a tapped-out quarry in the heart of Mankato — a dramatic landscape of pools, limestone cliffs and Minnesota River views equivalent in size to nearly 22 city blocks. The next life of the unique piece...
After 36 years on the 92.5 KQRS morning show, Tom Barnard is set to turn off the microphone at the Golden Valley-based radio station one last time later this year. Barnard, 71, hinted Wednesday that a big station announcement was coming, and on Thursday he broke the news that his final show at the Cumulus Media-owned radio station will be Friday, Dec. 23.
U.S. News and World Report just released their annual ranking of America’s Healthiest Communities and three counties in Minnesota ranked near the top. One of those counties is here in southeast Minnesota. Now, you might immediately think it's Olmsted because of the Mayo Clinic, but you'd be wrong. These...
HAM LAKE -- Six teenagers were taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed in Anoka County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m. Thursday in Ham Lake. They say the early indications show that the vehicle containing six 17-year-olds was traveling at...
Two drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Delano Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Matthew Hendrickson of Cokato and 51-year-old Tamara Schaust of Delano were taken to HCMC in Minneapolis for treatment. The Patrol says Schaust suffered life-threatening injuries. Hendrickson suffered non-life threatening injuries. The crash...
The Canton Restaurant at 12111 12 Ave. S. in Burnsville, closed permanently Saturday, June 25. Courtesy of The Canton Restaurant. When Arthur Wong hung up his apron at Canton Restaurant in Burnsville for the last time on Saturday, he closed a chapter of Twin Cities restaurant history written by his family over the past century.
The driver, a 27-year-old Golden Valley man, was killed in a single-vehicle accident in St. Paul over the weekend. About 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Youssef M. Fakhreddine was operating a pickup truck westbound on Shepard Road beneath the Robert Street Bridge when it swerved off the road and struck a tree, a street sign, and a metal and masonry barrier next to a Mississippi River cycling and pedestrian route.
Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300...
Miss Minnesota 2022 received her crown on June 17 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Rachel Evangelisto, formerly Miss Winona, is the first Indigenous woman to receive the state title. She will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant in December. The statewide pageant took place at its Eden Prairie location for the [...]
Two separate crashes – one in Ham Lake and the other near North Branch – involving teen drivers resulted in 18 people being injured, with 15 of the 18 aged 19 or younger. At about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Mora woman was at the wheel of a Dodge Grand Caravan and eastbound on Hwy. 95 when she "didn't take the bypass lane on the right" and rear-ended a Mazda CX-5 that preparing to turn left at 310th Ave. NE in North Branch Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was hurt Thursday afternoon when a vehicle started on fire on Interstate 494 in Twin Cities. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the car on on I-494 near Rockford Road in Plymouth, a suburb roughly 10 miles west of Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers responded to the scene, and reported that there were no injuries.
Officials say the child killed in a crash last week in Maple Grove was a young boy from Brooklyn Park. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Razak Kallon, age 2, was pronounced dead on June 23 at Maple Grove Hospital. The boy was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the 16000 block of County Road 81.
Minnesota is about to get an internationally known bakery sometime late this year, or early next year! The bakery, Tous les Jours which translates to Every Day, is a French-Asain-inspired bakery, that has locations across the globe. According to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the bakery will be taking over...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The execution of a search warrant connected to threats of violence during a domestic assault led to the arrest of three people. Police said the search warrant was served Wednesday at 25 11th Ave. Two 9mm handguns were located and led to the arrest of Elgin Green...
