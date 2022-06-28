Passing Train Blamed For Bend Brush Fire

1947: Prineville teen shooting 'just for fun' almost results in a tragic outcome 110 years ago June 27, 1912 In response to an appeal from e J. N. Crenshaw, secretary of the Citizen's League of Redmond, Governor West took a hand in seeing that the law against gambling and the underworld district is enforced. The following telegram was received from Crenshaw: "Citizens have appealed to the mayor and marshal to clean up red light district and stop gambling. The council, by unanimous vote, instructed them to do so. Being opposed, they have failed. Want advice how to remove them from...

