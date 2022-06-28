ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Passing Train Blamed For Bend Brush Fire

By KBND News
kbnd.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, OR -- Bend Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a small "outside fire" in southeast Bend, near Robal Lane and Nels Anderson Road, just before 1:30 p.m. Monday. Before crews arrived, 911 received more calls of a rapidly growing brush fire on the east side of the railroad...

kbnd.com



KATU.com

Semi gets stuck on one-lane bridge in Central Oregon

MADRAS, Ore. - A semi driver tried to cross a single-lane bridge late Tuesday night - without success, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said. Crews expect to have the truck removed and Pelton Dam Road back open by 3 p.m. Wednesday. "Please avoid Pelton Dam Road, which is the road...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

DCSO Investigates Deadly Shooting

ALFALFA, OR -- Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies were called to a reported shooting, just after 2 p.m. Thursday, on Bureau of Land Management land near milepost 4 on Alfalfa Market Road. When deputies and Bend Fire Department medics arrived, they determined a man was deceased. Detectives have been called out to the scene and are leading the investigation into the shooting death. They are being assisted by the Bend Police Department, the Oregon State Police, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab and the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Washington Driver Hurt In Tumalo-Area Crash

TUMALO, OR -- A Washington woman was hurt in a crash near the Tumalo Cemetery, Tuesday. Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies responded to Cline Falls Highway at about 4:40 p.m. and found a Subaru Forester laying on its driver's side on the southbound shoulder. Investigators say the 34-year-old was driving north...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Cougar spotted in Deschutes River Woods

A cougar was spotted Wednesday night in an area of the Deschutes River Woods. Sheriff’s deputies say it’s a reminder to be vigilant when outdoors and when encountering wildlife. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a Deschutes River Woods resident reported seeing the cougar in a vacant lot...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Called threat of suspicious objects prompts evacuations at COCC’s Bend, Redmond campuses; nothing was found

Buildings on the Central Oregon Community College Bend and Redmond campuses were evacuated as a precaution Thursday afternoon due to a 911 call that threated suspicious objects at both locations. The call brought out police and the Oregon State Police bomb squad, but no such objects were found, authorities said. The post Called threat of suspicious objects prompts evacuations at COCC’s Bend, Redmond campuses; nothing was found appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Jefferson Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 361 and Hwy 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Ford Thunderbird on Hwy 361, operated by Mario Villagomez (31) of Prineville, failed stop entering Hwy 97 and collided with a red Honda Gold Wing motorcycle, operated by Martin Fox (65) of Manson, WA, that was northbound. Martin Fox sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Susan Fox (62) of Manson, WA, was critically injured and transported via air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. Villagomez was transported with injuries to a local hospital. Hwy 97 and Hwy 361 were affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire & EMS, and ODOT.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN JEFFERSON COUNTY, OREGON

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 2:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 361 and Highway 97. The area of the crash was approximately 1 mile south of Culver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Target shooting sparks weekend fire east of Sisters amid dry conditions

With conditions growing increasingly dry, the first target shooting-caused fire of the season sparked in the Deschutes National Forest over the weekend. On Saturday, firefighters on the Sisters Ranger District responded to a wildfire reported at Zimmerman Butte, just east of Sisters, where some people were target shooting. “The folks...
SISTERS, OR
kbnd.com

Deschutes Co. Imposes Fire Restrictions

BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Commissioners voted Wednesday to impose public use restrictions on unprotected lands within the county and on all county-owned land to help prevent human-caused wildfires. The restrictions go into effect immediately and mirror restrictions on Oregon Department of Forestry protected lands in Deschutes County. Unprotected lands are defined as unincorporated lands that are not a part of a Rural Fire Protection District or protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry. Landowners can visit the county's website to review regulations and see if they apply to their property.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

BACK IN TIME - 1912: Citizens demand end of 'red light district'

1947: Prineville teen shooting 'just for fun' almost results in a tragic outcome 110 years ago June 27, 1912 In response to an appeal from e J. N. Crenshaw, secretary of the Citizen's League of Redmond, Governor West took a hand in seeing that the law against gambling and the underworld district is enforced. The following telegram was received from Crenshaw: "Citizens have appealed to the mayor and marshal to clean up red light district and stop gambling. The council, by unanimous vote, instructed them to do so. Being opposed, they have failed. Want advice how to remove them from...
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend’s 1st roundabout with protected bike lane now open

What is being touted as Bend’s first bicycle-protected roundabout opened Thursday evening. And the completion of the project is likely to be a relief to businesses in the construction zone. The roundabout at SE Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street opened just before 6:00 p.m. The city says this...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Wilson and 9th roundabout opens Thursday

The long-awaited roundabout at Wilson Avenue and SE 9th Street in Bend is set to open this week. The city said this week that traffic will be able to access the roundabout after 5:00 p.m. Thursday. But some work will be continuing into July including landscaping and irrigation work. Devices...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County imposes public use restrictions on unprotected and county-owned land to curb wildfire threat

Deschutes County commissioners voted Wednesday to impose public use restrictions on unprotected lands within the county and on all county-owned land to help prevent human-caused wildfires. The post Deschutes County imposes public use restrictions on unprotected and county-owned land to curb wildfire threat appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Redmond firework stands struggling; Bend ban suspected

With the Fourth of July coming up, the fireworks ban in the City of Bend is being felt in other parts of Deschutes County. Firework stand operators in Redmond report lower-than-expected sales. The ban in Bend was put in place in 2021 effectively outlawing the sale and use of fireworks....
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Wanted Bend Man Arrested After Brief Standoff

BEND, OR -- A 35-year-old Bend man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a brief standoff with police. According to Bend PD, officers responded to the home on Murphy Road around 12:30 p.m., after a parole and probation officer attempted to contact Gary Vincent Spaniol, Jr. According to the officer, Spaniol...
BEND, OR

