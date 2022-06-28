A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

For many families, the school district is a top criteria when deciding where to buy a home. But this consideration and ability to choose is not a luxury all families can afford, especially in today’s wildly competitive housing market.

One important proxy of a quality education is per-student spending. According to the most recent Census data available, the national average per-pupil expenditure in fiscal year 2019 was $13,187. Several recent studies suggest that increased spending per student correlates with higher academic achievement, particularly in districts serving predominantly low-income students. Since public schools are largely funded by property taxes, schools in low-income areas suffer the most from a lack of funding for critical expenditures like staff salaries and benefits, transportation, instructional resources, and support services.

There are more than 13,000 school districts in the U.S., each one slightly different, for better or worse, than the next. However, several common denominators exist and, when compared, can serve as indicators of what makes an impactful district.

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in Texas using rankings from Niche . Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.

#10. Allen Independent School District (Allen)

– Number of schools: 25 (21,880 students)

– Graduation rate: 97% (72% reading proficient and 76% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $54,737 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (Grapevine)

– Number of schools: 21 (14,234 students)

– Graduation rate: 96% (66% reading proficient and 65% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $54,674 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Argyle Independent School District (Argyle)

– Number of schools: 5 (3,483 students)

– Graduation rate: 99% (68% reading proficient and 73% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $53,469 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Frisco Independent School District (Frisco)

– Number of schools: 73 (62,705 students)

– Graduation rate: 98% (73% reading proficient and 75% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $53,572 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Lovejoy Independent School District (Allen)

– Number of schools: 6 (4,365 students)

– Graduation rate: 99% (82% reading proficient and 90% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $52,801 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Coppell Independent School District (Coppell)

– Number of schools: 17 (13,218 students)

– Graduation rate: 98% (78% reading proficient and 82% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $55,782 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Carroll Independent School District (Southlake)

– Number of schools: 11 (8,525 students)

– Graduation rate: 99% (86% reading proficient and 90% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $54,186 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Highland Park Independent School District (Dallas)

– Number of schools: 7 (6,864 students)

– Graduation rate: 98% (83% reading proficient and 82% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $56,694 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. South Texas Independent School District (Mercedes)

– Number of schools: 6 (4,126 students)

– Graduation rate: 99% (80% reading proficient and 84% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $55,942 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Eanes Independent School District (Austin)

– Number of schools: 11 (8,166 students)

– Graduation rate: 99% (82% reading proficient and 81% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $51,587 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.