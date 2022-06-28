ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios calls lineswoman a ‘snitch’ in first Wimbledon match

By Jared Greenspan
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Taeyx_0gOV2Qed00

Nick Kyrgios’ Wimbledon is off to a particularly rocky start.

Twelve minutes into his Tuesday first-round match against world No. 219 Paul Jubb, Kyrgios lashed out at a female line judge. Kyrgios, the world No. 40, called the line judge a “snitch” after she reported something that Kyrgios had said to the chair umpire.

“Has one person today come here to see her speak? No,” Kyrgios said to the chair umpire. “Why is she doing that? No one person in the stadium has watched her come to do anything. Not one person.”

Kyrgios survived the match, winning in five sets: 3-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5.

During the second set, Kyrgios informed the chair umpire that the crowd had verbally abused him with racial slurs. Talking with the chair umpire, Kyrgios maintained that the fans should be removed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6NAj_0gOV2Qed00
Nick Kyrgios points to the Wimbledon crowd on June 28, 2022.
REUTERS

“So pure disrespect from a spectator to an athlete is acceptable at Wimbledon?” Kyrgios said. “But you don’t accept a hat with two logos? When’s the line? That’s acceptable, racism is acceptable, so when does it stop? So where’s the line? It’s been happening for years. If they were making racial slurs to him [Jubb], I would say the same thing.”

Kyrgios — who also smashed a ball out of the court in frustration — received boos throughout the match, only adding to his sour mood.

“You have to tell them,” Kyrgios implored the chair umpire. “They’re spectators. They don’t have any right to do that. They’re spectators who pay money to come watch us play. They should be removed. I don’t go up to their face in their 9-5 and start clapping when they’re scanning s–t at a supermarket. They have no right to do that, so why does it keep happening?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415xFc_0gOV2Qed00
Nick Kyrgios hits a shot in his win over Paul Jubb.
AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBpq3_0gOV2Qed00
Nick Kyrgios screams at Wimbledon.
AP

Kyrgios made a similar claim of racism earlier in June at the Stuttgart Open, prompting an investigation into alleged abuse during Kyrgios’ semifinal match against Andy Murray.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Why Serena Williams Has Tape On Her Face At Wimbledon

Serena Williams hadn't played a singles match in a year until she stepped back on the court at Wimbledon this afternoon. The tennis legend took the court against world No. 113, France's Harmony Tan in the first round. When she stepped on the grass court this afternoon, fans noticed something a little different.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission

Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player in history, Serena Williams, made her return to the sport 364 days since retiring with an injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She found herself up against the 115th ranked player in the world in Harmony Tan. In a thrilling back-and-forth match, Tan pulled off an […] The post After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'Boris Becker is a convicted criminal!': Wimbledon viewers slam BBC after John McEnroe and Sue Barker pay tribute to jailed tennis star

Wimbledon viewers have slammed the BBC after John McEnroe and Sue Barker paid tribute to jailed Boris Becker live-on-air. The British and American tennis legends sent their support to their former colleague, who is currently serving a prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud. During the first day of coverage yesterday, seven-time...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Snitch#Stuttgart Open#Reuters
The Independent

Andy Murray utilises underarm serve in first-round win at Wimbledon

Andy Murray threw in an underarm serve as he overcame a stiff examination of his form and fitness to get his Wimbledon campaign up and running.The former world number one faced a race against time to recover from an abdominal strain he suffered a fortnight ago in time to play at SW19.The injury did not seem to be an issue but the match sharpness probably was after Murray was broken twice on his way to dropping the first set against unseeded Australian James Duckworth.But Murray was soon motoring again as he wrapped up a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory, with...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff's 'Wookie error' and hotdogs on court 14

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal

Wimbledon is now in full swing but one of the top players in the tournament is being forced to withdraw. Matteo Berrettini has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be available to play, which is a major boost to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of another Major: “I am heartbroken to announce that I […] The post Matteo Berrettini’s shocking Wimbledon COVID-19 revelation is eye-opener for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wimbledon first-day attendance low after officials predicted ‘record crowd’

Attendance on the first day of Wimbledon was markedly low despite people queueing at the gate overnight and organisers saying they expected a “record crowd”.Just over 36,600 people poured in to the All England Club in SW19 to watch sports stars including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu as the tournament returned at full capacity for the first time in three years.Organisers had expected 42,000 spectators daily – the maximum capacity – but many seats were left empty on Monday, even in Centre Court.It came as thousands of people queued overnight for on-the-day premium tickets.Several fans who had been...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Emma Raducanu upset as Wimbledon top-10 seeds tumble

Emma Raducanu‘s follow-up to her fairytale Wimbledon fourth round run last year ended in the second round at the hands of French veteran Caroline Garcia. Garcia, the former world No. 4 now ranked 55th, took out the No. 10 seed 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court in the third top-10 upset of the day.
TENNIS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy