White House rejects push to permit abortions on federal lands

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 2 days ago

​The Biden administration on Tuesday shot down an idea floated by far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren that abortions could be performed on federal lands in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court last week.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that following through with the plan pitched by Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Warren (D-Mass.) could have “dangerous ramifications.”

“We understand the proposal as well intentioned, but here’s the thing, it could actually put women and providers at risk,” she said during a media gaggle aboard Air Force One as President Biden flew to Spain for a NATO summit.

“And, importantly, in states where abortion is now illegal, women and providers who are not federal employees, as you look at the federal lands, could be potentially be prosecuted,” Jean-Pierre said.

Vice President Kamala Harris also rejected the idea in an interview with CNN that aired Monday.

Abortion rights activists gather near the White House on June 26, 2022, in Washington, DC.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

“I think that what is most important right now is that we ensure that the restrictions that the states are trying to put up that would prohibit a woman from exercising what we still maintain is her right, that we do everything we can to empower women to not only seek but to receive the care where it is available,” Harris said.

“Is federal land one of those options?” CNN’s Dana Bash asked.

“I mean, it’s not right now what we are discussing,” Harris said.

The idea of providing abortions on federal land was originally floated by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden rejected the idea of using federal lands to provide abortions.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A number of states had “trigger laws” in effect that immediately banned abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, allowing states to regulate abortion as they see fit.

Aboard Air Force One, reporters pressed Jean-Pierre on whether the president would have any further comments about the issue or whether the administration was leaving Harris to be the “messenger​.”

“It has nothing to do with who’s the best messenger. He’s the president of the United States. When the ​p​resident speaks, people listen. And it goes far and wide and it carries weight​,” Jean-Pierre said.​

The press secretary added that the president “spoke directly to the American people [Friday] and he spoke in a very forceful way.”

Others in the administration, including cabinet secretaries, as well as the president and vice president, will continue to speak out about abortion, Jean-Pierre said.

“He’s going to continue to talk about this​,​ continue to look at what other options are available, to make sure that women are able to have the health care that they need​.”

