HP Reverb G2 VR headset drops to just $399 - save $200

By Tabitha Baker
 2 days ago

The HP Reverb G2 VR headset has taken a seriously impressive price cut today, with $200 off the final cost, dropping it all the way down to $399 . That's an excellent discount that we haven't seen any other retailers offering in the past - and it's particularly valuable considering it's one of the best VR headsets on the market right now.

We don't typically see headsets like this at this low a price. Valve's Index setup nears $1,000, and the HTC Vive Pro 2 comes in at a lofty $1,399 for the full kit. While you're dropping some of the more premium specs here, you are still picking up a high-end display, comfortable headband, Steam compatibility, and precise controllers. What's more, the HP Reverb G2 doesn't require any costly base stations - which can easily pile onto the headset price in other products.

Today's offer comes as part of HP's 4th of July sale, which means we don't expect this price to last too long. If you're after a VR headset that can do more than the stock Oculus Quest 2 , but still don't want to break the bank, then this is the discount you've been waiting for.

You'll find more information on this offer just below, and plenty more VR headset deals further down the page. However, we're also keeping you abreast of all the latest predictions for this year's Prime Day gaming deals as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeVwi_0gOV1fyr00

HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset | $599 $399 at HP
Save $200 - The HP Reverb G2 has dropped down to just $399 at HP's own direct store this week - for a fantastic saving of $200. This is a particularly rare deal - we've never seen a price close to this at other retailers, and it's the cheapest we've ever clocked it as well.
View Deal

More of today's best VR headset deals

If the HP Reverb G2 above doesn't quite suit, you'll find all the latest prices on some more of our favorite VR headsets just below. You're browsing at the right time if you're after something cheaper - we may see some nice Prime Day Oculus Quest 2 deals in the next couple of weeks.

We're also keeping you topped up on all the latest PSVR 2 rumors, as well as working out exactly what we can expect from the PSVR 2 price further down the line. Or, for something a little cheaper, check out the latest Oculus Quest 2 deals .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

