Sarasota, FL

In a New Memoir, a Sarasota Author Shares Her Story of Surviving Domestic Violence

sarasotamagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a child, Sarasota author and life coach Monica Medina witnessed her mother live in an abusive relationship. For 15 years, Medina says, she endured violence, aggression and mental health crises at the hands of her stepfather, her mother's abuser. She recalls several occasions when police were called by worried neighbors...

www.sarasotamagazine.com

Mysuncoast.com

Anti-Semitic messages found in driveways of homeowners on Venice Island

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Anti-Semitic messages have been left on the driveways of several homes in neighborhoods on Venice Island. “The packet was either in the driveway or right on the edge, it’s the kind of thing they throw out of the car as they’re driving by,” said Bob Hoffmeyer, a longtime resident of Venice Island.
VENICE, FL
mynews13.com

Pinellas teacher drowns while rescuing teen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — He was a beloved history teacher, husband and father and some are now calling Thomas Kenning a hero. Kenning drowned Monday after he jumped into Lake Michigan to rescue a teenage swimmer who was in the water screaming for help. Kenning was 38. What You...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Ice, ice, baby

Criminal mischief: A beachgoer called police to report ice damage to his vehicle, which was parked on the beach, allegedly caused by two children throwing frozen cubes off a hotel balcony. The vehicle had been parked on the street next to the hotel. The children’s parents told the officer they were watching their balcony while eating on the ground floor and saw no such activity taking place. The officer noted two chips on a window, one old and one new. A couple from the room next door said they witnessed two male children running back and forth from the balcony and throwing ice. They reported a passing Jeep was hit with ice, but left the area, as well as a couple walking on the sidewalk. While the officer could not prove how the parked vehicle was damaged, the parents, while still denying liability, agreed to pay for repairs.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Florida aviary enthusiasts flock to photograph the nation's emblem

In speaking with friends from outside Florida, University Park's Susan Beausang often mentions she had just come back from photographing bald eagles. "They are amazed to hear I can go out and photograph a bald eagle here in Florida," Beausang said. Surprise, indeed, Florida ranks third in the U.S. with...
FLORIDA STATE
thegabber.com

Gulfport Mom Talks About Son’s Fentanyl Overdose

Gulfport’s opioid crisis is personal. Reading the statistics is one thing. More than 8,100 people died of fatal drug overdoses in Florida between January 2021 and January 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, up 6.7% compared to a year ago. Nationally, drug overdose deaths are up 12.5% compared to last year with many of the 107,375 fatalities linked to fentanyl. The synthetic opioid can be 100 times more potent than morphine and can be deadly.
GULFPORT, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for June 30 to July 6

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd. You've got five chances to see up-and-coming comic Ken Miller, who turned heads as the grand prize winner at the Steve Harvey Standup Spotlight Comedy Competition in 2019. Miller, an Army veteran, was born in North Carolina but lives in Orlando. His website boasts that if you don't laugh at his show, he'll buy your first drink. Runs through July 2.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

ArtCenter Manatee moves closer to fundraising goal

ArtCenter Manatee is a little closer to its ultimate goal of reshaping its footprint in Bradenton. The arts organization announced Wednesday that it has received a pair of donations worth $1 million apiece from the Floyd C. and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation and from the Manatee Tourist Development Council. That brings the total money raised in the development project to about $7.7 million of an estimated $11-$12 million necessary to bring it to fruition.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police issuing warnings to drivers playing loud music

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new Florida law is pretty clear: Turn down the tunes or face a fine. The state law, which goes into effect July 1, makes it illegal for drivers playing music or other recordings that are loud enough to be plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet, roughly two car lengths away.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC 2

Independence Day trash pickup schedule for Southwest Florida

Southwest, Fla. – Independence Day is this coming Monday, which means your trash pickup could be affected due to the holiday. Here’s the solid waste pickup schedules for counties across Southwest Florida for Monday, July 4th:. Lee County. Lee County Solid Waste will not collect waste on Independence...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Big holes being dug on local beaches endanger walkers, turtles

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Beachgoers digging in the sand is nothing new; but people failing to fill the holes when they leave is causing concern for local governments throughout Southwest Florida, including the Suncoast. These holes seen recently are not what you would typically see. They are up to 5...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

How to Celebrate Canada Day in Sarasota

There’s yet another reason to rejoice this long weekend: Friday is Canada Day, or La Fête du Canada. That’s right, our upstairs neighbors’ birthday is July 1, and roughly 38 million Canucks will be saying cheers to 155 years as a unified country. With thousands of...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Jazz Club has grown from fascination to institution

If only Hal Davis could see the Jazz Club of Sarasota now. Jazz, one of the original American art forms, was once an undernourished passion in Sarasota, but over the decades it has developed into one of the city’s most ubiquitous calling cards. The club birthed by Davis with...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Second Heart Homes Expands its Successful Supportive-Housing Program For Homeless Adults to Manatee County

An effective mental health and supportive-housing program for homeless adults in Sarasota will be expanding its work into Manatee County. Second Heart Homes recently purchased a property in Bradenton on June 9, expanding its program capacity to serve 43 men and women. The timing of the expansion comes as homelessness is up 25 percent in Manatee County since September, and more than 65 percent of those are homeless for the first time. Second Heart Homes’ high-touch, tailored-services approach sets it apart from other homelessness nonprofits by providing long-term housing and care that revives dignity, establishes stability, and teaches independence. Clients come to the organization based on their commitment to address their mental and physical health, remain sober and achieve personal goals toward self-sufficiency. Many later rejoin the community. The purchase of the new property was enabled by a $300,000 grant from Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. Other community leaders came together quickly to support the purchase, too, Howell said. Since being founded in 2019, the organization has provided its clients with more than 10,000 nights of living off the street. This has helped alleviate the strain on emergency and other social services personnel to care for homeless individuals, as well as the prevalence of panhandling.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
temponewsflorida.com

Gathering of Men, Newtown

The Newtown Gathering of Men held their quarterly get-together on Saturday, June 18th at Whitaker Park. It was another opportunity for men of all ages in the community to come together and fellowship with each other. Coach James Ward is the coordinator of the gatherings. The next event is planned for September.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

