LG C1 OLED TV deals just hit record low prices across (almost) all sizes

By Rob Dwiar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

The mother of all LG OLED TV deals might have just landed with us: almost all the sizes of the excellent LG OLED C1 series are at lowest ever prices right now at Amazon!

We knew that the prices of these TVs would start slipping more often and become increasingly attractive, but we weren't predicting all the sizes to come crashing down simultaneously and so hard - especially before the Prime Day TV deals even get started.

While it is all but the 65-inch that come down to lowest ever prices - that size is actually at a meagre second lowest ever - it's the two 'smallest' which still offer the best value for money: the 48-inch is down to nearly half price at $796.99 - as saving of $703; and the 55-inch has returned to its lowest ever price of $1,096.99 (was $1,499.99).

For context, the lowest the former has ever been before this price was about $900, and it's been at the $1,000 mark as recently as early June. The 55-inch model has been at this new lowest ever price for longer, but it has also been much more expensive, even being north of $1,250 just about three months ago. This extra context couches these lowest ever prices in a picture of how much you can save - the value of these OLED TV deals is so strong.

These all offer superb value for money, and this is the best time to strike if you've been holding out for one of the best gaming TVs or best OLED TVs . You'll find all these LG C1 OLED TV deals just below, and if you're in the market for something a little cheaper then our price-finding tech will have some hits on the latest cheap 4K TV deals further down the page.

Today's best LG C1 OLED TV deals

LG OLED C1 4K TV | 48-inch | $1,499.99 $796.99 at Amazon
Save $703 - The baby of the C2 family, but certainly no slouch or tiny tot - this is still a great-szied TV that houses all of the tech and spec s that makes the C1 family some of the best TVs ever made. At this price of nearly 50% off, it's hard to ignore if you were looking for a quality 4K TV deal this summer.
View Deal

LG OLED C1 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,499.99 $1,096.99 at Amazon
Save $403 - Returning to its lowest ever price and skirting dangerously close to that four-figure mark, the 55-inch LG OLED C1 TV at this price is a no-brainer. At this price, we would easily recommend it over the slightly newer C2 as the differences aren't quite justified by the price gap as it stands.
View Deal

LG OLED C1 4K TV | 65-inch | $2,499.99 $1,696.99 at Amazon
Save $803 - This is the only size that's not quite at its lowest ever price - it's at its second lowest ever price, which is not bad going if you've been eyeing up this size.  It's still a huge saving though and offers incredible bang for buck value. Nice.
View Deal

LG OLED C1 4K TV | 77-inch | $3,799.99 $2,596.99 at Amazon
Save $1,203 - Yup, now we're getting really massive. However, the bigger the TV, the bigger the OLED TV deal and that's exactly the case here - save a massive twelve hundred dollars here, get this quality TV for its lowest ever price and never look back.
View Deal

LG OLED C1 4K TV | 83-inch | $5,999.99 $3,996.99 at Amazon
Save $2,003 -The biggest beast of them all of the C1 range, right down to a lowest ever price. It is obviously a large investment that only a few folks can probably make, but if you are one of the lucky few, then now is the time to strike.
View Deal

More of today's best OLED TV deals

If you're looking for an LG TV but can't quite stretch the budget to these TVs, then there are some other, more affordable variants from LG. We're rounding up all the latest OLED TV deals on the budget A1 model, as well as the slightly cheaper B1 TV just below. But to take it a step up at the top end of the spectrum, check out the G1.

Check out all the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X , or dive straight into the best 4K 120Hz TVs on the market right now. We're also running through all the best QLED TVs available as well.

