Horizon Irish Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

By James Hibbitt
 2 days ago

Having been first contested in 1927, the Irish Open is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the DP World Tour circuit.

Bobby Locke became the first non-British winner in 1938 when he defeated Henry Cotton by a single stroke at Portmarnock, but it wasn't while 1976 until the first American winner was crowned when Ben Crenshaw reigned supreme - also at the County Dublin links. The long list of legendary champions include the likes of Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Sir Nick Faldo and the late Seve Ballesteros.

Shane Lowry leads the Irish charge this week and will do so in fine fettle. Although winless this season, Lowry has posted top-three finishes at the Honda Classic, the Masters and the RBC Heritage as well as a top-15 at the Players Championship.

The 35-year-old was responsible for some of the most memorable scenes in DP World Tour history back in 2009 when he captured the Irish Open as an amateur. His continued success on the island of Ireland continued in 2019 with victory at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Fellow Irishman Padraig Harrington is also in the field, fresh from his success at the US Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club. Having started the final day with a five shot lead, the 50-year-old held off a spirited charge from Steve Stricker to secure his maiden Senior Major title.

Newly-crowned US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick returns to action this week. The King of Brookline, who joined Jack Nicklaus as the second player in history to win the US Amateur and US Open at the same venue, will be joined by brother Alex Fitzpatrick. The younger of the duo is making his professional debut in Ireland at the same tournament where Matt did back in 2014.

One notable absentee in the field this week is Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman has opted not to tee it up in the Irish Open and instead rest ahead of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor next week.

Australian Lucas Herbert returns to defend his title at the venue where he was a wire-to-wire winner last year. The tournament will once again be contested at the picturesque Mount Juliet Golf Course where the elegant Jack Nicklaus design is regarded as one of the best courses in Ireland.

The 2022 edition of the tournament will herald a new era for Ireland's national Open with Horizon Therapeutics the new title partner. Alongside a new title sponsor, the tournament purse will see a significant increase to $6m - nearly double the purse of last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qtYPO_0gOV0Aqf00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2022 HORIZON IRISH OPEN FIELD

  • Maverick Antcliff
  • Kiradech Aphibarnrat
  • Marcus Armitage
  • Adri Arnaus
  • Oliver Bekker
  • Nino Bertasio
  • Wil Besseling
  • Lucas Bjerregaard
  • Alexander Björk
  • Thomas Bjørn
  • Kristoffer Broberg
  • Steven Brown
  • Julien Brun
  • Dean Burmester
  • Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • Jonathan Caldwell
  • Colm Campbell Jnr
  • Jorge Campillo
  • Alejandro Cañizares
  • John Catlin
  • Ashley Chesters
  • George Coetzee
  • Sean Crocker
  • Thomas Detry
  • Jamie Donaldson
  • David Drysdale
  • Victor Dubuisson
  • Nacho Elvira
  • Oliver Farr
  • Ewen Ferguson
  • Darren Fichardt
  • Ross Fisher
  • Alex Fitzpatrick
  • Grant Forrest
  • Ryan Fox
  • Lorenzo Gagli
  • Stephen Gallacher
  • Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
  • Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
  • Daniel Gavins
  • Ricardo Gouveia
  • Gavin Green
  • Julien Guerrier
  • Chase Hanna
  • Joachim B. Hansen
  • Padraig Harrington
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Benjamin Hebert
  • Marcus Helligkilde
  • Scott Hend
  • Lucas Herbert
  • David Higgins
  • Nicolai Højgaard
  • Rasmus Højgaard
  • David Horsey
  • Craig Howie
  • Daan Huizing
  • Greig Hutcheon
  • Raphaël Jacquelin
  • Scott Jamieson
  • Jazz Janewattananond
  • Matthew Jordan
  • Rikard Karlberg
  • Masahiro Kawamura
  • Niall Kearney
  • Maximilian Kieffer
  • Marcus Kinhult
  • Kurt Kitayama
  • Søren Kjeldsen
  • Espen Kofstad
  • Mikko Korhonen
  • Jacques Kruyswijk
  • Frederic Lacroix
  • Joakim Lagergren
  • Romain Langasque
  • Francesco Laporta
  • Pablo Larrazábal
  • David Law
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Hugo Leon
  • Haotong Li
  • Zander Lombard
  • Hurly Long
  • Mike Lorenzo-Vera
  • Shane Lowry
  • Robert Macintyre
  • Richard McEvoy
  • Adrian Meronk
  • Troy Merritt
  • Guido Migliozzi
  • Edoardo Molinari
  • Niklas Nørgaard Møller
  • James Morrison
  • Zach Murray
  • Lukas Nemecz
  • Thorbjørn Olesen
  • Chris Paisley
  • Renato Paratore
  • Yannik Paul
  • Andrea Pavan
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Eddie Pepperell
  • Thomas Pieters
  • Mark Power
  • Seamus Power
  • Tapio Pulkkanen
  • Alvaro Quiros
  • Aaron Rai
  • Richie Ramsay
  • Robert Rock
  • Antoine Rozner
  • Kalle Samooja
  • Ricardo Santos
  • Matti Schmid
  • Marcel Schneider
  • Jason Scrivener
  • Jack Senior
  • Shubhankar Sharma
  • Cormac Sharvin
  • Callum Shinkwin
  • Marcel Siem
  • Jack Singh Brar
  • Jordan Smith
  • Sebastian Soderberg
  • Matthew Southgate
  • Richard Sterne
  • Brandon Stone
  • Andy Sullivan
  • Julian Suri
  • Connor Syme
  • Santiago Tarrio
  • Sami Välimäki
  • Darius Van Driel
  • Daniel Van Tonder
  • Johannes Veerman
  • Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
  • Justin Walters
  • Paul Waring
  • Marc Warren
  • Dale Whitnell
  • Andrew Wilson
  • Oliver Wilson
  • Jeff Winther
  • Chris Wood
  • Ashun Wu
  • Fabrizio Zanotti

WHERE IS THE HORIZON IRISH OPEN BEING PLAYED?

The 2022 Irish Open will be contested at Mount Juliet Hotel & Golf Course in Thomastown, Country Kilkenny, Ireland.

The Jack Nicklaus design is parkland golf at its best; tranquil, beautiful and at times generously open, but with holes that are elegantly framed by beech and oak trees.

WHO WON THE 2021 HORIZON IRISH OPEN?

Australian Lucas Herbert secured his second DP World Tour title at the 2021 Irish Open, winning in wire-to-wire fashion from Sweden's Rikard Karlberg.

HOW MUCH IS THE PURSE FOR THE 2022 HORIZON IRISH OPEN?

Horizon Therapeutics, the global biotechnology company headquartered in Dublin, signed a six-year title partner deal with the Irish Open; beginning in 2022.

The tournament will see a significant increase in prize money to $6 million, nearly double the amount on offer in the 2021 edition.

The Irish Open will once again form part of the Open Qualifying Series, with the top-three players not already exempt earning a place in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in just two weeks time.

ESPN

CJ Cup golf tournament moving from Las Vegas to South Carolina

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- The CJ Cup is on the move again in America, this year shifting across the country from Las Vegas to South Carolina. The PGA Tour said a limited-field CJ Cup, which left Jeju Island in South Korea when the COVID-19 pandemic restricted travel, will be played this year at Congaree Golf Club, about an hour inland from Hilton Head Island.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LPGA legends Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb set to compete in back-to-back weeks in July, including a senior major

LPGA fans will get a rare treat this July when Annika Sorenstam and Karrie Webb tee it up in the same tournaments in back-to-back weeks. First up for the LPGA Hall of Famers is the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, a team event at Midland Country Club from July 13-16 in Michigan. Sorenstam will partner with fellow Swede Madelene Sagstrom, while Webb will team up with Marina Alex, who won her second LPGA title in early May.
MIDLAND, MI
