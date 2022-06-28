ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TEyZ_0gOV08AS00

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.

Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.

Saturday 2 July – UFC 276 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

What time does it start?

The early prelims will start at 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with the main card following at 1am BST on Sunday 3 July (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on 2 July).

How can I watch it?

The card will air live on BT Sport in the UK, with the broadcaster’s app and website also streaming the fights.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live, as will the UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full card

Main card

Israel Adesanya (C) vs Jared Cannonier (middleweight title)

Alexander Volkanovski (C) vs Max Holloway 3 (featherweight title)

Sean Strickland vs Alex Pereira (middleweight)

Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley (bantamweight)

Prelims

Brad Riddell vs Jalin Turner (lightweight)

Robbie Lawler vs Bryan Barberena (welterweight)

Ian Garry vs Gabe Green (welterweight)

Jim Miller vs Bobby Green (lightweight)

Early prelims

Uriah Hall vs Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Jessica Eye vs Maycee Barber (women’s flyweight)

Brad Tavares vs Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight)

Jessica Rose-Clark vs Julija Stoliarenko (women’s bantamweight)

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Valerie Loureda retires from MMA, signs with WWE

Bellator MMA prospect Valerie Loureda has decided to hang up the gloves. The 23-year-old has been a star for the Showtime-based company since her 2019 debut. In the Bellator cage, she’s scored four victories in five fights. Her most recent outing came at Bellator 271 in November 2021, where she defeated Taylor Turner via split decision.
WWE
PWMania

MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Announces That She Has Signed a Contract With WWE

Valerie Loureda, a Bellator MMA fighter, revealed that she has signed a contract with WWE in an interview with ESPN.com. She also made the following comments regarding the WWE. “I’m an entertainer. I love glamor. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalin Turner
Person
Max Holloway
Person
Robbie Lawler
BoxingNews24.com

Andy Ruiz Jr body transformed for Luis Ortiz fight on September 4th

By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr. looks much thinner with his dramatic body transformation ahead of his September 4th headliner against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs), who reportedly is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Las Vegas#Ufc Fight Night#Combat#Sports#Bst#Ct#Bt Sport#Espn
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya has Khamzat Chimaev on hit-list: ‘That’s a big money fight’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, has a list and he’s checking it twice. This weekend (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 in Las Vegas, Adesanya seeks his fifth official title defense when facing Jared Cannonier. Assuming he comes out on top, “The Last Stylebender” has some ideas for whom he’d like to test himself against.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
bjpenndotcom

Demetrious Johnson weighs in on Henry Cejudo’s callouts of current UFC champions Aljamain Sterling and Alex Volkanovski

Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on Henry Cejudo’s chances against Aljamain Sterling and Alex Volkanovski. After re-entering the USADA testing pool a few months ago, it probably isn’t going to take long for Henry Cejudo to get back into a UFC title fight. After all, when he first retired in 2020, he was a two-weight world champion who had successfully defended the strap at both bantamweight and flyweight.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Tony Khan Reveals How Much Money Forbidden Door PPV Made

Over the weekend the stars of AEW and NJPW faced off at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view which took place live from the United Center in Chicago. The card featured some interesting bouts, and there was a lot of speculation regarding how it would do heading into the show. The event...
CHICAGO, IL
mmanews.com

MMA Fighter Details Injuries After Post-Fight Brawl, Files Charges

A mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter suffered a broken jaw and ruptured ear drum after being attacked by several people at a recent event. Srikant Sekhar, a local New Delhi fighter, was victorious earlier in the night at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday against Sumeet Khade. Later on...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Road Dogg Names WWE Legend He Made Amends With During Recovery

“Road Dogg” Brian James had his own road to recovery, and it included making amends with several wrestling legends. James joined Chris Van Vliet on his “Insight” series, and the WWE Hall of Famer gave his own insight as to how he began the process of making peace with himself and others.
WWE
Popculture

Former Boxing Champion Announces Retirement at 34 Years Old

A professional boxer who is a four-division champion is retiring. According to ESPN, Mikey Garcia is calling it a career at 34 years old. In his career, Garcia has collected titles at 126 pounds, 130, 135 and 140. In 2019, Garcia attempted to become a five-division champion but lost to Errol Spence Jr. in the 147-pound division.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

721K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy