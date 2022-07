COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County Prosecutors have charged a teenage girl with allegedly making a false bomb threat at Bronson High School on March 9. 18-year-old Morgan Payge Fill was arraigned on Monday in Branch County District Court on felony charges of False Report or Threat of Terrorism and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. She has also been charged with a high court misdemeanor of Lying to a Peace Officer.

BRANCH COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO